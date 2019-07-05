﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  Sitharaman Proposes PPP Model To Enhance Development Of Railways Projects

Sitharaman Proposes PPP Model To Enhance Development Of Railways Projects

Railway infrastructure would need an investment of Rs 50 lakh crores between 2018 and 2030, said Sitharaman as she presented her maiden Budget in Parliament on Friday.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 July 2019
Sitharaman Proposes PPP Model To Enhance Development Of Railways Projects
Representational Image
File Photo
Sitharaman Proposes PPP Model To Enhance Development Of Railways Projects
outlookindia.com
2019-07-05T12:41:43+0530
Also Read

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed that a public-private partnership (PPP) be used to unleash faster development and delivery of passenger freight services for railway projects to boost the connectivity.

Railway infrastructure would need an investment of Rs 50 lakh crores between 2018 and 2030, said Sitharaman as she presented her maiden Budget in Parliament on Friday.

"Railways will be encouraged to invest in suburban railways through special purpose vehicles (SPVs) and enhance metro rail network through PPPs," she said.

The government envisions using rivers for cargo transportation, which will also decongest roads and railways, Sitharaman said.

Railway stations modernisation will be launched this year, she added.

In the interim Budget earlier this year, the then Finance Minister Piyush Goyal had given Capital support from the budget for railways at Rs 64,587 crore in 2019-20. The Railways’ overall capital expenditure programme was Rs 1,58,658 crore.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Nirmala Sitharaman Delhi Budget 2019 Indian Economy Railways PPP-Public Private Partnership Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Transfer News: Manchester United Desperate To Sign Harry Maguire
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters