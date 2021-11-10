Sigachi Industries IPO: How To Check Allotment Status Online?

For Sigachi Industries IPO (initial public offering), the wait time for the subscribers to get the allotment status is over. Sigachi Industries Ltd, whose IPO was open between November 1 and 3, will release the allotment status today.

Usually, there is a waiting time for 7-10 days when you apply for an IPO till you get the allotment of shares.

Subscribers will also get to know how many shares they have been allotted. Typically, when IPOs get over-subscribed, investors either get lesser number shares and in a worst-case scenario, no shares.

Here are step-by-step guides on how you to check the allotment status from the BSe and the IPO’s registrar Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd:

Check the allotment status from BSE website:

Visit the BSE India website (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx )

Select issue type: Equity

Select Name: Sigachi Industries Ltd

Fill application number and you PAN number

Check box: I am not a robot and search

After this, your allotment status will display on your screen.

Check the allotment status from registrar Bigshare Services website:

Visit Bigshare website (https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html )

Select company name and select either the application number or PAN number, and search.

After this, your allotment status will display on your screen.

IPO Details

Sigachi Industries IPO is raising Rs 125 crore through a fresh issue of 7,695,000 equity shares. On financial terms, the company reported a revenue of Rs 196.01 crore in 2021 against the revenue of Rs 143.95 crore in 2020. Its profit stood at Rs 30.26 crore in 2021 against PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 20.32 crore in 2020. The IPO price band was fixed at Rs 161 to Rs 163 per equity share.

The IPO got a good response from investors and was subscribed 101.88 times. As on 9 November, the grey market price was hovering in the range of Rs 190-210. The issue is likely to be listed on 15 November.