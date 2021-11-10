Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Sigachi Industries IPO: How To Check Allotment Status Online?

Sigachi Industries IPO’s allotment status will be released today. Here is how you can check allotment status from the websites of BSE and its registrar Bigshare Services.

Sigachi Industries IPO: How To Check Allotment Status Online?

Sigachi Industries IPO: How To Check Allotment Status Online?
2021-11-10T11:20:43+05:30
Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 11:20 am

For Sigachi Industries IPO (initial public offering), the wait time for the subscribers to get the allotment status is over. Sigachi Industries Ltd, whose IPO was open between November 1 and 3, will release the allotment status today.

Usually, there is a waiting time for 7-10 days when you apply for an IPO till you get the allotment of shares.

Subscribers will also get to know how many shares they have been allotted.  Typically, when IPOs get over-subscribed, investors either get lesser number shares and in a worst-case scenario, no shares.

Here are step-by-step guides on how you to check the allotment status from the BSe and the IPO’s registrar Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd:

Check the allotment status from BSE website:

After this, your allotment status will display on your screen.

Check the allotment status from registrar Bigshare Services website:

IPO Details

Sigachi Industries IPO is raising Rs 125 crore through a fresh issue of 7,695,000 equity shares. On financial terms, the company reported a revenue of Rs 196.01 crore in 2021 against the revenue of Rs 143.95 crore in 2020. Its profit stood at Rs 30.26 crore in 2021 against PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 20.32 crore in 2020. The IPO price band was fixed at Rs 161 to Rs 163 per equity share. 

The IPO got a good response from investors and was subscribed 101.88 times. As on 9 November, the grey market price was hovering in the range of Rs 190-210. The issue is likely to be listed on 15 November.

