Advertisement
Friday, Nov 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex Tanks Over 800 Points. Maruti Top Loser, Followed By HDFC, Kotak Bank

The 30-share index was trading 810.29 points or 1.38 per cent lower at 57,984.80. Similarly, the Nifty plunged 245.15 points or 1.40 per cent to 17,291.10 on Friday.

Sensex Tanks Over 800 Points. Maruti Top Loser, Followed By HDFC, Kotak Bank

Trending

Sensex Tanks Over 800 Points. Maruti Top Loser, Followed By HDFC, Kotak Bank
outlookindia.com
2021-11-26T10:40:19+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 26 Nov 2021, Updated: 26 Nov 2021 10:40 am

Equity benchmark Sensex plummeted over 800 points in early trade on Friday, on heavy across-the-board selling amid a negative trend in global markets and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share index was trading 810.29 points or 1.38 per cent lower at 57,984.80. Similarly, the Nifty plunged 245.15 points or 1.40 per cent to 17,291.10.

Top loser:

Maruti was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding nearly 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel.

Top gainer:

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

On the other hand, Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma were the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 454.10 points or 0.78 per cent higher at 58,795.09, and Nifty surged 121.20 points or 0.70 per cent to close at 17,536.25.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,300.65 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

According to VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, when a stock that has more than 10 per cent weight in Nifty surges by 6 per cent, it will trigger a strong upmove in the index. This happened on Thursday when the spurt in RIL moved the Nifty up by 121 points.

"But this uptrend is unlikely to sustain and can easily reverse when the headwinds for the market turn stronger," he said.

He noted that the new headwind is the latest variant of the virus detected in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong. "This along with sustained selling by FIIs for the seventh consecutive day are major sentiment negatives for the market," he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo fell up to 2.68 per cent in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US ended largely positively in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 2.02 per cent to $80.56 per barrel.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team sensex plunges Sensex tumbles Stocks & Shares, Sensex, NSE, BSE Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Tega Industries IPO: Price Band Fixed At Rs 443-453 Per Share. Check Details

Tega Industries IPO: Price Band Fixed At Rs 443-453 Per Share. Check Details

Onsurity Ties-Up With Visa To Offer Health Program For Employees Of SME's

Tarsons Products Shares List With Nearly 6% Gain. Should You Buy?

Asian Stock Markets Sink As Traders Watch Europe Virus Cases

How Gautam Adani’s Bet On Green Energy Helped Him Overtake Mukesh Ambani In Personal Wealth

Crypto Ban: Experts Say DeFi Cannot Be Shut Down By Governments

Best Stocks For Trading Today: These 10 Stocks You Must Buy For Profitable Gains

5 Top Mistakes One Should Avoid While Making A Regular Budget

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

13 Years Of 26/11: Most Chilling Moments From A Terror Attack That Shook The Nation

13 Years Of 26/11: Most Chilling Moments From A Terror Attack That Shook The Nation

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

26/11: 13 Years On, These Iconic Images Remain Etched In India’s Memory

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

BNP Paribas, Societe Generale Reduce Stake In Indiabulls Housing

BNP Paribas, Societe Generale Reduce Stake In Indiabulls Housing

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's One-word 'Advice' For Dogecoin Crypto Token Owners

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's One-word 'Advice' For Dogecoin Crypto Token Owners

Sensex, Nifty End Higher Helped By Gains Among Index Heavyweights

Sensex, Nifty End Higher Helped By Gains Among Index Heavyweights

India's GDP To Grow 9.3% In FY2022, 7.9% In FY2023: Moody's

India's GDP To Grow 9.3% In FY2022, 7.9% In FY2023: Moody's

Read More from Outlook

26/11 Terror Attack | My City Was Under Attack, I Prayed For All The People: Sachin Tendulkar

26/11 Terror Attack | My City Was Under Attack, I Prayed For All The People: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar / Sachin Tendulkar tells Rohit Mahajan: 'The places under siege were familiar to me... I also knew a few people who were trapped in different conflict areas'

India Celebrates 72nd Constitution Day Today: All You Need To Know

India Celebrates 72nd Constitution Day Today: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / PM Narendra Modi in 2015 declared 26 November as Constitution Day while laying the foundation stone for Dr B R Ambedkar's Statue of Equality memorial.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2, Live: India All Out For 345, Kiwis Start Slow

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 2, Live: India All Out For 345, Kiwis Start Slow

Koushik Paul / Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand first Test at Green Park, Kanpur. India are batting first after winning the toss vs the Kiwis.

Mumbai Terror Attack: How A 26/11 Victim And Her Family Are Earning A Living

Mumbai Terror Attack: How A 26/11 Victim And Her Family Are Earning A Living

Ushinor Majumdar / Devika was one of the few teenage witnesses whose testimonies led to Kasab’s conviction and ultimately his execution. But being victims and witnesses of the 26/11 terrorist attacks carried a strange stigma for the family.

Advertisement