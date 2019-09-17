﻿
Sensex Slumps 670 Points, Nifty Falls Below 10,850 As Oil Prices Rise

Investor sentiment remained weak amid geopolitical uncertainties over the Saudi oil turmoil, US-China trade war and looming global economic slowdown.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 September 2019
Sensex Slumps 670 Points, Nifty Falls Below 10,850 As Oil Prices Rise
Sensex Slumps 670 Points, Nifty Falls Below 10,850 As Oil Prices Rise
2019-09-17T15:26:36+0530

Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex dropped over 670 points on Tuesday, dragged by banking, energy and IT stocks, amid weak global cues.

The 30-share index was trading 666.09 points, or 1.77 per cent, lower at 36,462.70 at 3:15pm, while the broader Nifty fell 188.55 points, or 1.71 per cent, to 10,815.20.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 262 points, or 0.70 per cent, lower at 37,123.31, while the Nifty closed 79.80 points, or 0.72 per cent, down at 10,996.10.

On Monday, foreign portfolio investor sold shares worth a net of Rs 751.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 308.56 crore, provisional data showed.

Investor sentiment remained weak amid geopolitical uncertainties over the Saudi oil turmoil, US-China trade war and looming global economic slowdown, experts said.

Market is now awaiting cues from the upcoming trade talks between China and the US as well as a much-anticipated policy meeting of the Federal Reserve, scheduled to begin later in the day.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng and Nikkei were trading in the red in their respective late morning sessions, while Kospi was in the positive territory.

On Wall Street, bourses ended on a negative note on Monday.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 17 paise against its previous close at 71.77 in early session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.93 per cent to 68.38 per barrel (intra-day).

 

(With inputs from PTI)

