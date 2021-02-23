Sensex, Nifty Close Slightly Higher; ONGC Rallies 6%

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Tuesday amid high volatility and tepid cues from global markets.

After gyrating 667.46 points during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 7.09 points or 0.01 per cent higher at 49,751.41.

After a similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty settled 32.10 points or 0.22 per cent up at 14,707.80.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 6 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, L&T, UltraTech Cement, Titan, SBI and NTPC.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank and HCL Tech were among the laggards.

Domestic equities witnessed roller coaster ride amid high volatility, with metals and realty indices recording substantial gains, said Binod Modi, Head - Strategy at Reliance Securities.

"Concerns pertaining to increase in bond yields and higher commodity prices dented investors' sentiments in the last couple of days. However, the underlying strength of the economy and market remains intact," he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Seoul ended on a negative note, while Hong Kong settled with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading in the red in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.81 per cent higher at USD 64.88 per barrel.

With PTI Inputs

