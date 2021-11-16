Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Sensex Drops Over 100 Points. HDFC Top Loser, Followed By Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, More

The 30-share index was trading 122.35 points or 0.20 per cent lower at 60,596.36 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty fell 45.45 points or 0.25 per cent to 18,064.

Sensex Drops Over 100 Points. HDFC Top Loser, Followed By Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, More

Trending

Sensex Drops Over 100 Points. HDFC Top Loser, Followed By Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, More
outlookindia.com
2021-11-16T10:01:30+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 16 Nov 2021, Updated: 16 Nov 2021 10:01 am

Equity benchmark Sensex fell over 100 points in early trade on Tuesday tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and Kotak Bank despite a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index was trading 122.35 points or 0.20 per cent lower at 60,596.36 in initial deals. Similarly, the Nifty fell 45.45 points or 0.25 per cent to 18,064.

Top loser:

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries and PowerGrid.

Top gainer:

On the other hand, Tata Steel, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Nestle India and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex settled 32.02 points or 0.05 per cent higher at 60,718.71. Similarly, the Nifty rose 6.70 points or 0.04 per cent to 18,109.45.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital market, as they purchased shares worth Rs 424.74 crore on Monday, as per exchange data.

"Market direction is likely to be influenced largely by global developments, particularly the market's response to rising inflation.

"US and European markets shrugging off the high US inflation rate of 6.2 per cent is very significant and this is likely to impart resilience to global equity markets in the short-term even while there is concern about elevated valuations in stock prices," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Back home in India, the RBI has again cautioned that stock prices in India are much higher judged by the traditional parameters of valuation. But the central bank is optimistic about the growth recovery underway in the Indian economy, he noted.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Stock exchanges in the US ended marginally lower in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.89 per cent to $82.78 per barrel.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Asian Paints Kotak Bank Sensex tumbles Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

You Can Now Monetize Your Unused Internet Bandwidth Using Blockchain

You Can Now Monetize Your Unused Internet Bandwidth Using Blockchain

Macrotech Developers Raises Rs 4,000 Crore Via QIP

Godrej Locks, Liberty General Insurance Offer Free Burglary Insurance. Should You Go For It?

Should You Book Your Stock Market Profits Now?

Stocks In Focus Today: These 6 Stocks Can Give Profit To The Investors

Will Walmart’s Centralised Approach To Manage Myntra Kill The Golden Goose?

Amazon India Says Alleged Sale Of Marijuana On Its Platform Will Be Investigated

Govt Won’t Ban Cryptocurrencies, But Will Look At Regulation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

States Will Be Given An Additional Rs 47,541 Crore As Devolution Amount Instalment In November: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

States Will Be Given An Additional Rs 47,541 Crore As Devolution Amount Instalment In November: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Rupee Falls 3 Paise To Close At 74.48 Against Dollar On Monday

Rupee Falls 3 Paise To Close At 74.48 Against Dollar On Monday

Reena Jaitely, Syamchand Ghosh Appointed Independent Directors On ONGC Board

Reena Jaitely, Syamchand Ghosh Appointed Independent Directors On ONGC Board

Vodafone-Idea On Loan From SBI: No Development Which Requires Disclosure

Vodafone-Idea On Loan From SBI: No Development Which Requires Disclosure

Read More from Outlook

It Is Autumn In Kashmir; Season To Walk On Chinar Leaves

It Is Autumn In Kashmir; Season To Walk On Chinar Leaves

Naseer Ganai / Enter Chinar garden at Dal Lake in Srinagar. At one side of the garden, children were playing cricket on fallen Chinar leaves.

The Hammer Blows: How Inability To Marry Impacts LGBT Community

The Hammer Blows: How Inability To Marry Impacts LGBT Community

Saurabh Kirpal / The inability to marry leads to other discriminations in areas like medical and retirement benefits. The inability to adopt children is worse.

Dravid Will Bring Culture Of 'Putting Team Ahead': KL Rahul

Dravid Will Bring Culture Of 'Putting Team Ahead': KL Rahul

Jayanta Oinam / The home series against New Zealand marks the start of Rahul Dravid-era for Indian cricket. India will play three T20Is and two Test matches.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions - South Zone

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai tops Outlook-ICARE's annual rankings of India’s top private MBA institutions for 2022 in South Zone. Here's the full list:

Advertisement