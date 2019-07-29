﻿
Home »  Website »  Business »  SBI Slashes Deposit Rates On Various Tenors Citing Surplus Liquidity

SBI Slashes Deposit Rates On Various Tenors Citing Surplus Liquidity

Interest rates have been reduced by 50-75 basis points (bps) for time deposits with shorter tenors of up to 179 days, SBI said in a statement on Monday.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 July 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
SBI Slashes Deposit Rates On Various Tenors Citing Surplus Liquidity
File Photo
SBI Slashes Deposit Rates On Various Tenors Citing Surplus Liquidity
outlookindia.com
2019-07-29T14:52:14+0530

The State Bank of India (SBI) has slashed deposit rates on various tenors citing surplus liquidity and falling interest rate scenario.

Interest rates have been reduced by 50-75 basis points (bps) for time deposits with shorter tenors of up to 179 days, SBI said in a statement on Monday.

For time deposits with longer tenors, there is a reduction of up to 20 bps in the retail segment and 35 bps in the bulk segment, it said.

The country's largest lender has also cut deposit rates on bulk deposits of Rs 2 crore and above.

The new rates will be effective from August 1, 2019, the bank said. PTI

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi SBI Interest Rates Business

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Justin Langer, Australia Coach, Reveals Moment Of Family Crisis During India Series
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters