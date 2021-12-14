SBI launches New Fitness Focused Credit Card For Fitness Enthusiasts

SBI Cards and payment services today launched a unique type of credit card to cater to the needs of fitness and health enthusiasts. Launched on the Visa Signature platform, this new credit card called the “Pulse” has an annual membership charge of Rs 1,499.

SBI mentioned in its press release, “SBI Card PULSE is the only credit card across the industry that provides the customers Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch of worth Rs. 4,999 as a welcome gift on payment of the joining fee.” The annual membership fee will be waived off if the card user spends at least Rs 2 lakhs within a year.

Rama Mohan Rao Amara, Managing Director, and CEO at SBI Card said, “There has been an increased consciousness around the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle and COVID-19 has, undoubtedly, given a fillip to that notion. The unique credit-card is tailored to address the increasing need of our customers around fitness and wellness, as they aspire for a healthier

lifestyle.”

The complimentary one-year Fitpass Pro membership will allow the customers to have access to a curated network of 4,000 plus gyms and fitness studios across India. There will be unlimited online fitness sessions of workouts including yoga, dance, and cardio to the customers.

Since this is a health-focused card there are several other lifestyle benefits available on it too. Apart from various medical benefits, the customers can also avail various travel and insurance benefits along with fuel charge waiver using the credit card. Some of the other medical benefits one could avail using this card include:

One year complimentary free Netmeds plus subscription for free.

Netmeds voucher on spending Rs 4 lakhs in a year.

5x Reward points on shopping in chemist shops, pharmacies, movies, and dining.

Recently, SBI announced that it will levy a processing charge of Rs 99 plus taxes on credit card purchases that will be paid for through equated monthly instalments (EMIs). SBI’s market share in credit cards is about 19 per cent, with 12.76 million cards, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).