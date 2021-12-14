Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

SBI launches New Fitness Focused Credit Card For Fitness Enthusiasts

SBI Card PULSE , a new credit card specially designed for fitness enthusiasts allow customers to avail various online work-out sessions and get membership in various gyms and fitness studios across India.

SBI launches New Fitness Focused Credit Card For Fitness Enthusiasts

Trending

SBI launches New Fitness Focused Credit Card For Fitness Enthusiasts
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T18:47:58+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 6:47 pm

SBI Cards and payment services today launched a unique type of credit card to cater to the needs of fitness and health enthusiasts. Launched on the Visa Signature platform, this new credit card called the “Pulse” has an annual membership charge of Rs 1,499.

SBI mentioned in its press release, “SBI Card PULSE is the only credit card across the industry that provides the customers Noise ColorFit Pulse Smartwatch of worth Rs. 4,999 as a welcome gift on payment of the joining fee.” The annual membership fee will be waived off if the card user spends at least Rs 2 lakhs within a year.

Rama Mohan Rao Amara, Managing Director, and CEO at SBI Card said, “There has been an increased consciousness around the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle and COVID-19 has, undoubtedly, given a fillip to that notion. The unique credit-card is tailored to address the increasing need of our customers around fitness and wellness, as they aspire for a healthier
lifestyle.”

The complimentary one-year Fitpass Pro membership will allow the customers to have access to a curated network of 4,000 plus gyms and fitness studios across India. There will be unlimited online fitness sessions of workouts including yoga, dance, and cardio to the customers.

Since this is a health-focused card there are several other lifestyle benefits available on it too. Apart from various medical benefits, the customers can also avail various travel and insurance benefits along with fuel charge waiver using the credit card. Some of the other medical benefits one could avail using this card include:

  • One year complimentary free Netmeds plus subscription for free.
  • Netmeds voucher on spending Rs 4 lakhs in a year.
  • 5x Reward points on shopping in chemist shops, pharmacies, movies, and dining.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Recently, SBI announced that it will levy a processing charge of Rs 99 plus taxes on credit card purchases that will be paid for through equated monthly instalments (EMIs). SBI’s market share in credit cards is about 19 per cent, with 12.76 million cards, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Tags

Outlook Money Team SBI Credit Card Health- Medicine- Fitness Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Dogecoin Price Rise Over 15%; Tesla Will Accept 'Dogecoin' For Merchandise Says Elon Musk

Dogecoin Price Rise Over 15%; Tesla Will Accept 'Dogecoin' For Merchandise Says Elon Musk

Flipkart's Shopsy Will Now Offer Groceries On Its Platform

Sensex, Nifty Close Lower For Third Consecutive Day; ITC Top Loser, Power Grid Top Gainer

Bank Strike: Why PSU Banks Are Going On A Nationwide Strike This Week

India’s WPI Inflation Spikes To 12-year Record High At 14.23%

Aditya Birla Acquires Exclusive Rights To Sell, Distribute Reebok Products In India, ASEAN Countries

How The Internet Of Contracts Will Define A New Era Of Business

Have OTT Platforms Altered The Concept Of A ‘Matinee Idol’?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

Once Pleasant, Winters In Delhi Are Now Marred With Smog

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

Advertisement

More from Business

Sachin Tendulkar Joins Spinny As Strategic Investor, Lead Brand Endorser

Sachin Tendulkar Joins Spinny As Strategic Investor, Lead Brand Endorser

Anand Rathi Wealth Shares List With Over 9% Premium. Know What Analysts Say

Anand Rathi Wealth Shares List With Over 9% Premium. Know What Analysts Say

Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Kotak Bank, M&M Shares Plunge As Sensex Drops 350 Points

Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Kotak Bank, M&M Shares Plunge As Sensex Drops 350 Points

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fall Up to 5% As US Fed Plans To Taper Stimulus

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Fall Up to 5% As US Fed Plans To Taper Stimulus

Read More from Outlook

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Ashwani Sharma / Ageless and elegant as they are, the heritage buildings in Garli, a village in Himachal Pradesh stand abandoned and neglected. Many are begging for upkeep and attention.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

2nd T20I Live: Pakistan Bat First Against West Indies

2nd T20I Live: Pakistan Bat First Against West Indies

Jayanta Oinam / Pakistan will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match T20I series against West Indies. Follow live updates and cricket scores of the second match.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effect saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Advertisement