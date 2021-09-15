Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Business Rupee Spikes 2 Paise To Touch 73.66 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Rupee Spikes 2 Paise To Touch 73.66 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Rupee Spikes 2 Paise To Touch 73.66 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Inflation in the United States is headed on an easing trajectory, inflation in August 2021 receded to the smallest increase in the last seven months

Trending

Rupee Spikes 2 Paise To Touch 73.66 Against US Dollar in Early Trade
outlookindia.com
2021-09-15T12:14:06+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 12:14 pm

Indian Rupee opened flat and shot up by 2 paise to reach Rs 73.66 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 73.68 against the dollar, then inched higher to 73.66, up 2 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee closed at 73.68 against the US dollar. 

The development comes hours after United States published its inflation data (past midnight IST). Consumer prices in the US rose at a lower-than-expected 0.3% in August 2021 - the smallest increase in the last seven months suggesting that inflation is on a cooling trajectory. 

The domestic unit was trading in a narrow range as the US dollar regained strength ahead of the release of US inflation data. Moreover, high crude oil prices also restricted gains in the rupee, forex traders told PTI. 

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.01 per cent to 92.63. Global oil benchmark Brent Crude Future rose 0.63% to US$74.06/barrel. 

India released its export data yesterday. According to the data, India’s exports rose about 45.8% to reach US$33.28 billion in August 2021. Trade deficit for the same period widened to touch US$13.8 billion against US$8.2 billion recorded in August 2020. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team rupee Rupee vs Dollar Foreign Exchange Trade The United States India Crude oil Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Union Cabinet Clears Rs 26,000 Crore Scheme To Amplify Automobile Production, Increased Focus On Electric Vehicles

Union Cabinet Clears Rs 26,000 Crore Scheme To Amplify Automobile Production, Increased Focus On Electric Vehicles

DealShare to invest $100 million for expansion and upscaling operations

iPhone 13 Unveiled: Storage Expands and Cameras Become More Powerful

A relief package could be underway for the troubled Telecom sector

Apple Unveils New iPad Mini With Breakthrough Performance In Stunning New Design

Apple iPhone Over The Years

Business News Roundup: 14th September, 2021

Exports rise 45.8% in August 2021

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from Business

R-Infra To Get Rs 7,100 Crore from DMRC After Apex Court Ruling: Anil Ambani

R-Infra To Get Rs 7,100 Crore from DMRC After Apex Court Ruling: Anil Ambani

HAL & Rolls Royce Sign Agreement For Indigenous Manufacturing of Adorur Engine Parts

HAL & Rolls Royce Sign Agreement For Indigenous Manufacturing of Adorur Engine Parts

SREI Infrastructure Finance CEO Quits As Company Undergoes Debt Resolution Process

SREI Infrastructure Finance CEO Quits As Company Undergoes Debt Resolution Process

FDI Essential If Economy Is To Reach $5 Trillion Ambition: Deloitte Survey

FDI Essential If Economy Is To Reach $5 Trillion Ambition: Deloitte Survey

Read More from Outlook

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Soon after the BJP raises demand for a separate north Bengal state, the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation rears its head after a hiatus, demanding a sovereign nation.

CJI Slams Centre For Delay In Tribunal Appointments, Says Litigants Can't Be Left In Lurch

CJI Slams Centre For Delay In Tribunal Appointments, Says Litigants Can't Be Left In Lurch

Outlook Web Desk / While observing that "cherry-picking" was done in Tribunal appointments, the Supreme Court pulled up centre after it missed the deadline for appointments.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: Storage Expands and Cameras Become More Powerful

iPhone 13 Unveiled: Storage Expands and Cameras Become More Powerful

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of massive upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Reenat Sandhu calls UNHRC’s Kashmir Comment ‘Unwarranted’

Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Reenat Sandhu calls UNHRC’s Kashmir Comment ‘Unwarranted’

Outlook Web Desk / India said any shortcomings in upholding human rights must be addressed in an impartial manner and anchored in non-interference in a country’s internal affairs.

Advertisement
/