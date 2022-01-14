Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Rupee Slips 25 Paise To 74.15 Per US Dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency witnessed an intra-day high of 74.05 and a low of 74.21 against the US dollar.

Rupee Slips 25 Paise To 74.15 Per US Dollar

Trending

Rupee Slips 25 Paise To 74.15 Per US Dollar
outlookindia.com
2022-01-14T18:35:51+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 6:35 pm

Snapping its five-day winning run, the rupee on Friday slumped 25 paise to close at 74.15 against the US dollar, in line with other emerging market currencies as hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials weighed on sentiment.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency witnessed an intra-day high of 74.05 and a low of 74.21 against the US dollar.

It finally settled at 74.15, down 25 paise over its previous close of 73.90.

US Fed policymakers signalled they will start to raise interest rates in March to combat sky-high inflation.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.01 per cent down at 94.78.

From the Magazine

‘Laab’ In The Mountains

Play Us A Memory, Violin Man

It’s Just Numbers, Love

I, Me, Myself

Her Palace Of Dreams

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 1.01 per cent to $85.32 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 12.27 points or 0.02 per cent lower at 61,223.03, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 2.05 points or 0.01 per cent to 18,255.75.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,390.85 crore, as per exchange data.

According to Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities, the domestic currency traded weak near 74.15 on the back of long position unwinding in rupee.

Rupee can be seen in the range of 74.00 to 74.50, he added.

"The Indian Rupee depreciated on Friday as foreign banks continued to cover their dollar short positions," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

On a weekly basis, the rupee appreciated 19 paise against the dollar.

The rupee appreciated for the fourth straight week against the US currency, tracking gains in most regional currencies amid a persistent drop in the dollar index.

"The Rupee was also helped by corporate dollar sales, trade-related selling, fund flows and rumours of intervention from the Reserve Bank of India," Iyer said.

For the week, the unit rose 0.2 per cent, adding to the 2.4 per cent rise in the last three weeks. However, gains were capped as crude oil prices headed for a fourth successive weekly rise.

Tags

Press Trust of India rupee rupee falls Rupee vs Dollar US Dollar Business Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Vedanta Plants To Invest In Saudi Arabia's Mineral Sector

Vedanta Plants To Invest In Saudi Arabia's Mineral Sector

MEIL Bags 15 City Gas Distribution Projects In 9 States

HCL Technologies Reports Profit Of Rs 3,442 Crore In Q3, Declares Dividend Of Rs 10

India-China Trade Grows To Record $125 Billion In 2021 Amid Tension

Mindtree Shares Fall 4.17% After Q3 Earnings

CAIT Approaches CCI, Files Petition To Block Amazon's Deal To Acquire Cloudtail

Passenger Vehicle Wholesales Slip 13% In December Amid Chip Shortage

Exports Rise 38.91% To $37.81 Billion In December: Data

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

HCL Tech Acquires Hungary's Starschema for $42.5 Million

HCL Tech Acquires Hungary's Starschema for $42.5 Million

World Economic Forum To Host Davos Agenda Summit Online Next Week

World Economic Forum To Host Davos Agenda Summit Online Next Week

Adani Wilmar Ltd Slashes IPO Size To Rs 3,600 Crore From Rs 4,500 Crore

Adani Wilmar Ltd Slashes IPO Size To Rs 3,600 Crore From Rs 4,500 Crore

North Korean Hackers Stole $400 Million in Crypto in 2021, Says Report; Dogecoin Rises

North Korean Hackers Stole $400 Million in Crypto in 2021, Says Report; Dogecoin Rises

Read More from Outlook

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Shailaja Tripathi / Climate action failure has been cited as the top risk in the recently released Global Risks Report 2022. It is time for a reality check.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / India lost a golden chance to end their winless Test series run in South Africa after losing the third and final match at Newlands.

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Rukmini S. / Younger people do not have much progressive beliefs; a 2017 survey found that one-third of young people opposed inter-caste marriage.

Advertisement