Business News Roundup: September 21, 2021

In our daily business roundup, we raciptulate the biggest news stories of the day from the world of business, finance and economic policymaking. The idea is to enable a one-stop destination for everything that you must know.

Today, we covered North American Banker Goldman Sachs' commentary on India's IPO push (Full Story), Tata Motors' decision to hike commercial vehicle prices by about 2% (Full Story) and media reports claiming e-commerce retailer, Amazon spending Rs 8,456 crore in legal expenses to maintain its presence in India (Full Story).

Here are the major stories we covered today:

1. Paytm Employees Add 5.45 Lakh More Shares For Monetisation Ahead Of IPO (Full Story)

2. Adani Takes On Ambani, To Invest $20 Billion In Clean Energy (Full Story)

3. Godrej Industries' To Raise Rs 750 Crore Via NCDs (Full Story)

4. Indiabulls Housing Finance Raises Rs 807.83 Crore From Public Issue Of NCDs (Full Story)

5. Sebi Drops Adjudication Proceedings Against RIL In Alleged Incorrect Financial Disclosures Matter (Full Story)

6. Nestle India Hikes Prices By 1-3% Across Product Portfolios (Full Story)