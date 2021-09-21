Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Nestle India Hikes Prices By 1-3% Across Product Portfolios

Nestle India MD Suresh Narayanan said because of the global context of raw materials and also the large economies are opening up strongly, there would be pressures on raw materials going forward.

2021-09-21T09:25:03+05:30
Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 9:25 am

FMCG-giant Nestle India Ltd has increased the prices of its products by 1-3% across its portfolios as commodities such as coffee and milk continue to be more expensive.

In a press conference, Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director at Nestle India, said, “Because of the global context of raw materials and also because of large economies globally are opening up strongly, there would be pressures on raw materials going forward.”

The upcoming pressure is likely to be more severe in comparison to what we have been through at present, he said, adding that the global prices of milk, packaging and coffees have increased by 4-5%. This came in the backdrop of the demand which saw an increased after economies opened up after vaccination was kickstarted.

