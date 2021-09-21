Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Indiabulls Housing Finance Raises Rs 807.83 Crore From Public Issue Of NCDs

The base issue was oversubscribed 4.04 times and the retail category was oversubscribed 2.44 times

2021-09-21T19:59:45+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 7:59 pm

Indiabulls Housing Finance said it raised Rs 807.83 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). According to the private financer, the retail category was oversubscribed 2.44 times (of the base size issue) with a total collection of Rs 146.22 crore. The base issue was oversubscribed 4.04 times.

The company's press release stated that almost 42% of the total issue size was subscribed for 3 or 5 year tenure. "Most of the monies have been raised at an effective annual yield of 8.35 per cent", the release stated. 

This was the tranche-1 NCD issue of the housing finance company with a base issue size of Rs 200 crore and a greenshoe option of up to Rs 800 crore.

The issue opened on September 6, 2021 and closed on September 20, 2021. It offered various options for subscription with coupon rates ranging from 8.05 per cent to 9.75 per cent per annum.

Outlook Business Team Business
