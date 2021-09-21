Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Paytm Employees Add 5.45 Lakh More Shares For Monetisation Ahead Of IPO

Previously, 200 former and current employees had converted their ESOPs into shares. The recent announcement takes the combined toll to 220.

Paytm Employees Add 5.45 Lakh More Shares For Monetisation Ahead Of IPO

Trending

Paytm Employees Add 5.45 Lakh More Shares For Monetisation Ahead Of IPO
outlookindia.com
2021-09-21T18:05:29+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 6:05 pm

Digital payments enabler Paytm received over 5.45 lakh shares meant for monetisation in its upcoming IPO, from about 20 more employees A regulatory filing by One97 Communications (OCL) shows that 20 more employees converted their Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) for a total of 5,45,735 shares.

Previously, 200 former and current employees had converted their ESOPs into shares. The recent announcement takes the combined toll to 220.

For 'designated persons' to sell or buy shares, the deadline is September 27, while for key management personnel (KMPs) and selling shareholders, the date is September 22.

The digital services enabler is also facilitating loans of up to Rs 100 crore from its lending partners. To ease the process and aid the employees, Paytm would bear the interest on these loans for six months.

The company has a total paid-up capital of Rs 60,72,74,082, as of September 2021. It is looking for a valuation of around Rs 1.47 lakh crore at the time of public listing.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Paytm has reported the highest gross merchandise value of Rs 4.03 lakh crore in the payments industry. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Wow Momo Raises $15 Mln In Latest Funding; Now Valued at Rs 1,225 Crore

Wow Momo Raises $15 Mln In Latest Funding; Now Valued at Rs 1,225 Crore

McDonald's Plans To Go Green By 'Drastically' Reducing Plastic In Happy Meal Toys

Indiabulls Housing Finance Raises Rs 807.83 Crore From Public Issue Of NCDs

Amazon Allegedly Spent Rs 8,456 Crore As Legal Expenses To Maintain Its Presence In India: Sources Tell Media Outlet

Solana Snag Exposes ‘Critical Vulnerabilities’ In Open-Source Projects: Telos

Godrej Industries' To Raise Rs 750 Crore Via NCDs

Adani Takes On Ambani, To Invest $20 Billion In Clean Energy

IPO Push Would Add $400 Bln To The Overall Market Capitalisation In Next Three Years: Goldman Sachs

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

More from Business

Tata Motors To Hike Commercial Vehicle Prices By Around 2% From October 1

Tata Motors To Hike Commercial Vehicle Prices By Around 2% From October 1

Elevating Customer Experience: Do you Want to Try a Few New Routes?

Elevating Customer Experience: Do you Want to Try a Few New Routes?

M2P Fintech Acquires Credit Card Startup Wizi

M2P Fintech Acquires Credit Card Startup Wizi

HDFC Launches Festive Offer, Home Loans at 6.7% Till 31 October

HDFC Launches Festive Offer, Home Loans at 6.7% Till 31 October

Read More from Outlook

Covishield Row: UK Travel Rules For Vaccinated Indians 'Discriminatory', Govt Warns Of Reciprocal Measures

Covishield Row: UK Travel Rules For Vaccinated Indians 'Discriminatory', Govt Warns Of Reciprocal Measures

Seema Guha / UK's decision to put Indians vaccinated with Covishield in the "unvaccinated" category and asking Indians vaccinated with both doses to isolate for 10-days has raised a row.

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Appointed New IAF Chief

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Appointed New IAF Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Air Marshal V R Chaudhari will take the reins as the chief of the Indian Air Force after the incumbent, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, retires on September 30.

IPL 2021: Punjab, Rajasthan In Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

IPL 2021: Punjab, Rajasthan In Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

PTI / The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league.

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

S.K. Singh / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Advertisement