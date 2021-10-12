Retail Inflation Eases To 4.35 Per Cent In September 2021

Consumer price index (CPI) inflation eased to 4.35 per cent in September, as per the latest data revealed by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Tuesday. This compares to a cooling-off to 5.3 per cent recorded in August this year. This is the third consecutive month of calm after the second wave of COVID-19 which had peaked inflation levels beyond the threshold 6 per cent mark mandated by the RBI.

Index for Industrial Production (IIP) for August 2021 stood at 131.1. This compares to 131.4 recorded in July 2021. IIP helps gauge manufacturing activity undertaken in an economy by varied sectors in a given period.

