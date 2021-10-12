Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Retail Inflation Eases To 4.35 Per Cent In September 2021

This compares to a cooling-off to 5.3 per cent recorded in August this year. The calm in inflation figures came after several months wherein the inflation levels had breached the threshold 6 per cent mark mandated by the RBI.

outlookindia.com
2021-10-12T17:55:21+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 5:55 pm

Consumer price index (CPI) inflation eased to 4.35 per cent in September, as per the latest data revealed by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Tuesday. This compares to a cooling-off to 5.3 per cent recorded in August this year. This is the third consecutive month of calm after the second wave of COVID-19 which had peaked inflation levels beyond the threshold 6 per cent mark mandated by the RBI. 
 
Index for Industrial Production (IIP) for August 2021 stood at 131.1. This compares to 131.4 recorded in July 2021. IIP helps gauge manufacturing activity undertaken in an economy by varied sectors in a given period. 
 
(This is a breaking story. More details and analysis to follow)

Outlook Business Team Consumer Price Inflation Inflation / Price Rise India Industry Business
