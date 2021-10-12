Retail Inflation Eases To 4.35 Per Cent In September 2021

This compares to a cooling-off to 5.3 per cent recorded in August this year. The calm in inflation figures came after several months wherein the inflation levels had breached the threshold 6 per cent mark mandated by the RBI.
Bhavna Vij-Aurora / In 1996, veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani had resigned as an MP following allegations of his involvement in the Hawala scam. He was subsequently re-elected in 1998 after his name was cleared.
Outlook Business Team / The airlines and airport authorities will have to strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols applicable for air travel.
PTI / Kohli's dreams of winning an IPL title with RCB ended in heartbreak after KKR beat them by four wickets in the Eliminator.
Outlook Business Team / The Ministry of Coal said 'ample coal is available in the country to meet the demand' and 'any fear of disruption in the power supply is entirely misplaced'.