Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Reserve Bank Of India Bans Audit Firm Haribhakti & Co For Undertaking Audits For 2 Years

RBI has taken this action against the firm for failure to comply with a specific direction issued by the central bank for its statutory audit of a Systemically Important NBFC.

2021-10-12T13:05:07+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 1:05 pm

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday banned chartered accountant firm Haribhakti & Co LLP from undertaking any type of audit assignments for regulated entities for two years starting April 1, 2022.

The banking sector regulator has taken this action against the firm for failure to comply with a specific direction issued by the RBI for its statutory audit of a Systemically Important Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), the central bank said in a statement.

This is the first time that the RBI has taken such action against an auditor of any systemically important NBFC.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the exercise of the powers vested under section 45MAA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, has, by an order dated September 23, 2021, debarred M/s Haribhakti & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No 103523W / W100048), from undertaking any type of audit assignment/s in any of the entities regulated by RBI for two years with effect from April 1, 2022,” it said.

The first debarment done under this provision of RBI Act.

This will not impact audit assignments of Haribhakti & Co LLP in RBI regulated entities for the financial year 2021-22, it added.

In 2019, the RBI had imposed a one-year ban on SR Batliboi & Co, an affiliate of global auditing firm EY, after it found several lapses in the audit report of a bank.

(With inputs from PTI)

Outlook Business Team Business
