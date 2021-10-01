Reports Of Tata Sons Winning Air India-Bid 'Incorrect': DIPAM Sec

Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) clarified on Twitter that media reports claiming Tata Sons has won the bid for the national carrier Air India are incorrect. He added that the media would be apprised of the development pertaining to the disinvestment and when it is finalised.

Media reports indicating approval of financial bids by Government of India in the AI disinvestment case are incorrect. Media will be informed of the Government decision as and when it is taken. — Secretary, DIPAM (@SecyDIPAM) October 1, 2021

Multiple media reports on Friday have been claiming that Tata Sons had emerged as the winning bidder for the national carrier.

The Union Government has been trying to sell the debt-laden national carrier which has been kept afloat with multiple bailout packages since 2012.