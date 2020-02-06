RBI Keeps Key Lending Rate Unchanged At 5.15%

The Reserve Bank of India, for the second straight time, on Thursday kept its key policy rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent, maintaining its accommodative policy stance as long as it was necessary to revive growth.
The central bank retained GDP growth at 5 per cent for 2019-20 and pegged it at 6 per cent for the next fiscal.
"Economic activity remains subdued and the few indicators that have moved up recently are yet to gain traction in a more broad-based manner. Given the evolving growth-inflation dynamics, the MPC felt it appropriate to maintain status quo,” the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said.
The six-member committee voted unanimously to hold rates, but also said that there is “policy space available for further action”.
Between February and October 2019, the RBI had reduced repo rate by 135 basis points.
New Zealand Vs India, 1st ODI, Highlights: Ross Taylor Leads NZ To Fantastic Victory Against IND
Shaheen Bagh Shooter's Family Denies Police Claim, Says No Link With AAP
IND Vs PAK, ICC U-19 World Cup: Pakistan Captain Rohail Nazir Runs Teammate Out In Hilarious Mix Up - WATCH
NZ Vs IND, 1st ODI: Flying Virat Kohli Does A Jonty Rhodes, Beats Henry Nicholls In The Game Of Inches - WATCH
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
'Didn't See Any Concrete Idea': Congress On Union Budget 2020
India Reports Second Case Of Coronavirus From Kerala, Patient Kept In Isolation
New Zealand Vs India, 5th T20I: Want To Carry Good Form Into T20 Cricket World Cup, Says KL Rahul