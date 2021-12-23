Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

PowerGrid, IOC, ONGC, ITC Share Surge As Sensex Ends 384.74 Points Higher

On the Nifty, Powergrid, IOC, ONGC, ITC and Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers, while Divi's Lab, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, and Ultratech Cement fell the most.

PowerGrid, IOC, ONGC, ITC Share Surge As Sensex Ends 384.74 Points Higher

Trending

PowerGrid, IOC, ONGC, ITC Share Surge As Sensex Ends 384.74 Points Higher
outlookindia.com
2021-12-23T15:59:56+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 3:59 pm

Indian equities closed higher for the fourth straight day on Thursday, led by gains in IT, Realty, and PSU Bank stocks.

The 30-share index jumped 384.72 points or 0.68 per cent to end at 57,315.28. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 117.15 points or 0.69 per cent to 17,072.60.

On the Nifty, Powergrid, IOC, ONGC, ITC and Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers, while Divi's Lab, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, and Ultratech Cement fell the most, according to a report published in Mint.

All sectoral indices ended in the green with Realty, IT, PSU Bank up 1-3 er cent. Meanwhile, 21 of 30 Sensex stocks ended in the green.

According to a Business Standard report, one of the major highlights of the day's trade was the sparkling debut of Medplus Health Services. The stock started trading on the BSE at Rs 1,015 - a hefty permium of 27.5 per cent to its issue price of Rs 796, and went to scale a high of Rs 1,143. The stock eventually ended Day 1 of trades at Rs 1,119 - a premium of 40.5 per cent to its issue price.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The broader markets also ended with smart gains. The BSE Midcap index advanced a per cent, while the Smallcap index added 0.7 per cent. The overall breadth too was extremely positive, with advancing shares outnumbering declining stocks in almost 2:1 ratio on the BSE.

In the meantime, Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, was quoted by Financial Express as saying, “Indian markets opened in green following positive Asian market peers as investors reacted to studies about omicron reduced risk of hospitalization and severe disease with omicron compared to delta."

During the afternoon session markets continued their firm trade. Additional support came as rating agency ICRA stated that profitability of sugar, fertiliser and dairy sectors will remain stable in FY22, with only three months left to close the financial year 21-22., he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.08 per cent to $75.22 per barrel.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Sensex PowerGrid Nifty BSE Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

IPO Fundraising 2021: 63 Companies Mop Up Rs 1.18 Lakh Crore From Markets So Far

IPO Fundraising 2021: 63 Companies Mop Up Rs 1.18 Lakh Crore From Markets So Far

Amazon Sues Enforcement Directorate For Overreach

Only Put That Much Money In Cryptos Which You Can Afford To Lose: Nilesh Shah On Cryptocurrency

Macrotech Developers Share Jumps 5% After Announcing Tie-Up With Morgan Stanley

Global Insurance Firm Marsh Increases Stake In India Subsidiary From 49% To 92%

Great Eastern Shipping Shares Surge 9% As Board To Consider Buyback

Bitcoin, Ethereum Cool Off, Shiba Inu Continues To Climb

Sensex Rises Over 300 Points, Nifty Reclaims 17,000 Led By Infosys, HDFC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from Business

Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To E-Filing The ITR Before December 31

Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To E-Filing The ITR Before December 31

El Salvador Adds 21 More Bitcoins To Its Crypto Treasury; Shiba Inu Price Rises Over 10%

El Salvador Adds 21 More Bitcoins To Its Crypto Treasury; Shiba Inu Price Rises Over 10%

World's First SMS, 'Merry Christmas', Sells For Over €100,000 At NFT Auction In Paris

World's First SMS, 'Merry Christmas', Sells For Over €100,000 At NFT Auction In Paris

Your Favourite Cricketers Have Joined The NFT Premier League

Your Favourite Cricketers Have Joined The NFT Premier League

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Omicron Restrictions: States Impose Travel Curbs As Cases Surge

Outlook Web Desk / State governments have announced Covid-19 guidelines for travellers from ‘at risk’ countries in an attempt to curb the super spread of the Omicron variant.

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

[LIVE] Ludhiana District Court Blast: Two Killed, Several Injured

Outlook Web Desk / There was a bomb blast in a washroom of the Ludhiana district court while the court was still functioning. Several people have been injured and two are dead.

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2021 Mega Auction - Report

BCCI Sets Dates For IPL 2021 Mega Auction - Report

Jayanta Oinam / With IPL becoming a team-team tournament from the 2022 edition, the mega auction will become even bigger.

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Advertisement