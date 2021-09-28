Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

PLI Scheme For Auto Sector Would Attract Investments, Boost EV Ecosystem: ICRA

The measures announced in the scheme bear the potential to make India an export hub in the global auto supply chain and increase cost competitiveness, ICRA stated

PLI Scheme For Auto Sector Would Attract Investments, Boost EV Ecosystem: ICRA

Trending

PLI Scheme For Auto Sector Would Attract Investments, Boost EV Ecosystem: ICRA
outlookindia.com
2021-09-28T17:15:29+05:30
Saptaparno Ghosh
Saptaparno Ghosh

Saptaparno Ghosh

More stories from Saptaparno Ghosh
View All

Published: 28 Sep 2021, Updated: 28 Sep 2021 5:15 pm

Ratings agency ICRA said the recently-announced production linked incentive (PLI) schemes will kick start investments in advanced auto technologies and enable the creation of a conducive electric vehicle system. 

Indigenous supply chains

ICRA in its press release on Tuesday said that the PLI schemes endeavours to make the country future-ready and competitive in the global automotive arena. It does so by fast-tracking investments in technology and components where the country needs to leapfrog. 

"It aims to promote indigenous global supply chain of advanced automotive technology products which is low compared to that globally. As tier-Is scale up, the tier-IIs will also benefit, resulting in a multiplier effect and cost competitiveness," the ratings agency said. 

Competitive on the global front

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

The measures announced in the scheme bear the potential to make India an export hub in the global auto supply chain and increase cost competitiveness, ICRA stated. 

Further, the scheme has the potential to attract foreign investments into India by capitalizing on global economics de-risking their supply chains, the ratings agency stated. "The production and export of advanced automotive components will also help compensate the potential loss of revenues from traditional components to an extent as overseas markets move into EVs in the future," said ICRA's Assistant Vice President and Sector Head Vinutaa S. 

India has the potential to leapfrog from fossil-fuel based automobiles to green transportation 

The ratings agency said the automotive sector has been one of the key beneficiaries of the PLI scheme.

It added that India has the potential to leapfrog from fossil-fuel based automobiles to green transportation with the current PLI scheme combining with erstwhile policies as FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicle-II), PLI for ACC batteries and the State EV policies. While the State EV policies would facilitate the demand side, the PLI scheme for ACC batteries would enable assurance on the supply side. 

The Union Cabinet on September 15, cleared a production-linked incentive scheme worth Rs 26,058 crore aimed at amplifying automobile production in the country with a special focus on electric vehicles. Incentives worth Rs 26,058 crores would be provided over a period of five years. 

Tags

Saptaparno Ghosh Automobiles Automobile Sector Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Dish TV Gets 2-Month Extension From RoC To Conduct AGM

Dish TV Gets 2-Month Extension From RoC To Conduct AGM

NFRA Flags Errors In KIOCL's Financial Statements For FY 2019-20

Toyota India To Hike Vehicle Prices By Approx 2 Percent, Effective Oct 1

PLI Scheme: Only Manufacturing Firms Registered In India To Be Eligible For Textile Sector

Agitech Startup SuperZop Bags $4 Million In Series A Funding From Incofin India Progress Fund

Ford To Add 10,800 Jobs Making Electric Vehicles, Batteries

As Crude Nears $80/Barrel, Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked

Centre To Stick To Its Borrowing Plans For FY22, Despite Surge In Revenue Collection

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Taste A Win In UAE

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

13th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Global Citizen 24-Hour Concert

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Plunges Over 100 Points In Early Trade, IT Stocks Drag

Sensex Plunges Over 100 Points In Early Trade, IT Stocks Drag

Starter To Host Launch Of first Asia-focused DEX

Starter To Host Launch Of first Asia-focused DEX

Whirlpool Of India To Acquire Additional 38 Per cent Stake In Elica PB India

Whirlpool Of India To Acquire Additional 38 Per cent Stake In Elica PB India

Reserve Bank of India Imposes Rs 2 Crore Penalty On RBL Bank

Reserve Bank of India Imposes Rs 2 Crore Penalty On RBL Bank

Read More from Outlook

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Navjot Singh Sidhu Resigns As Congress Punjab Chief, Capt Amarinder Says 'Told You So'

Harish Manav / The announcement came days after Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi was appointed the Chief Minister of Punjab following the ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh.

J&K: One Pak Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

J&K: One Pak Militant Killed, Another Surrenders As Army Foils Infiltration Bid

Naseer Ganai / The Army said Pakistan Army’s connivance in abetting infiltration continues as it is difficult to attempt crossing the Line of Control without the active support of local Pakistan military commanders.

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores, KKR Vs DC: Kolkata Knight Riders Have An Eye On Playoffs

Follow here live cricket scores and updates of KKR vs DC. Delhi Capitals are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

Third Generation Apple Producers In Himachal Turn To Digital Solutions Amid Pandemic

Third Generation Apple Producers In Himachal Turn To Digital Solutions Amid Pandemic

Ashwani Sharma / Using digital gateways and portals, a group of young apple producers from Himachal Pradesh are selling fresh, nutritious and natural apple varieties directly to buyers without middlemen.

Advertisement