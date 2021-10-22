Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Third Straight Day. Check What Fuel Costs In Your City?

The price of petrol and diesel continues for the third consecutive day on Friday, with oil firm once again increasing the prices of petrol and diesel by 35 paise per litre for each fuel, reported HT Media.

Know what fuel costs in your city:

Delhi: Petrol price in Delhi today has gone up to Rs 106.89 per litre. Diesel price today has inched closer to three figures at Rs 95.62 per litre in the national capital.

Related Stories Women In Shining Armour

Mumbai: Petrol price in Mumbai has gone up to Rs 112.78 per litre, while diesel will cost Rs 103.63 per litre.

Bangalore: Petrol price in Bangalore today has also gone up to hit Rs 110.61 per litre, while diesel price has reached Rs 101.49 per litre.

Kolkata: Petrol price in Kolkata is now at Rs 107.44 per litre and diesel at Rs 98.73 a litre.

Chennai: Petrol price in Chennai has gone up to Rs 103.92 for a litre, while diesel also closer to Rs 100 mark, priced at Rs 99.92 per litre.