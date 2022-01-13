Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Paytm Payments Bank Biggest UPI Beneficiary; SBI Biggest Remitter In December

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) claimed to have become the first beneficiary bank in the country to achieve the landmark of over 926 million UPI transactions in a single month.

Paytm Payments Bank Biggest UPI Beneficiary; SBI Biggest Remitter In December

Trending

Paytm Payments Bank Biggest UPI Beneficiary; SBI Biggest Remitter In December
outlookindia.com
2022-01-13T19:26:24+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 13 Jan 2022, Updated: 13 Jan 2022 7:26 pm

Paytm Payments Bank has emerged as the biggest receiver of UPI amount with 926.17 million transactions while public sector bank SBI topped the chart of being the biggest remitter in December, according to data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) claimed to have become the first beneficiary bank in the country to achieve the landmark of over 926 million UPI transactions in a single month.

"We are humbled to receive such an encouraging response from our users who have helped us become the most preferred beneficiary bank for UPI payments.

"We will continue to leverage our experience and technological strength to offer superfast UPI Money Transfer and the convenience of using Paytm Wallet and bank account for everyday payments," PPBL Managing Director and CEO Satish Gupta said in a statement.

State Bank of India followed PPBL as the second-largest beneficiary with 664.89 million transactions.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

According to the NPCI, 98.79 per cent of the transactions were approved on the PPBL platform.

"In the October-December 2021 quarter, PPBL registered a total of 2,507.47 million beneficiary transactions, compared with 964.95 million beneficiary transactions in the same quarter in 2020.

"This is a year-on-year increase of 159.85 per cent. It has remained the largest UPI beneficiary bank throughout the year (except in May 2021), and continues to grow month-on-month," PPBL said in a statement.

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Tuesday had said the company is betting big on the payments business.

It expects revenue from payments services, including merchants transfers, to be around $140 million (about Rs 1034 crore) in the current quarter, he had said.

According to the NPCI data, Standard Chartered bank had the highest approval rate of 96.74 per cent in remittance of UPI transactions, while Citi Bank registered the highest approval rate of 99.84 per cent among UPI beneficiaries.

Tags

Press Trust of India Paytm State Bank of India Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

US Jobless Claims Rise By 23,000 To 230,000

US Jobless Claims Rise By 23,000 To 230,000

5 Ways To Avoid Fake Stock Experts And Tips On Social Media

Mcap Of BSE-Listed Firms At All-Time High Of Rs 278 Lakh Crore

Guidelines For Telecoms' Dues Conversion Into Equity Likely In A Month

Visa Ties With ConsenSys to Design CBDC On-ramp Tool; Bitcoin, Dogecoin Rise

Delta Air Lines Loses $408 Million In Q4 In 2021

Wipro Shares Tumble 6% After Q3 Earnings; Mcap Declines By Rs 22,712.91 Crore

AGS Transact Tech To Launch IPO On January 19; Cuts Issue Size To Rs 680 Crore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Jawans Gear Up Ahead Of Army Day Parade

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

Door-To-Door Covid-19 Vaccination Drive Begins In Snow-Laden J&K

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

In Pics Harnaaz Sindhu Visits Empire State Building In New York

Bengal Lights Up Ahead Of Gangasagar Mela Amid Rising Covid-19 cases

Bengal Lights Up Ahead Of Gangasagar Mela Amid Rising Covid-19 cases

Advertisement

More from Business

LIC IPO To Be Launched By March; Draft Papers To Be Filed By January-End

LIC IPO To Be Launched By March; Draft Papers To Be Filed By January-End

TCS Shares Jump 1.05% After Q3 Earnings

TCS Shares Jump 1.05% After Q3 Earnings

Mindtree Profit Surges 34% At Rs 437 Crore In Q3

Mindtree Profit Surges 34% At Rs 437 Crore In Q3

Tata Motors Global Wholesales Surge 2% To 2,85,445 Units In Q3 In FY22

Tata Motors Global Wholesales Surge 2% To 2,85,445 Units In Q3 In FY22

Read More from Outlook

Goa Elections 2022 | Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Goa Elections 2022 | Sharad Pawar Likely To Test MVA Formula On Ground

Haima Deshpande / NCP chief Sharad Pawar plans to take the MVA winning formula to Goa and pitch for a stable government there.

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

‘Centre Is Saddling States With Debt’: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Ashutosh Sharma / In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel talks about the challenges and achievements of his government after completing three years in office.

3rd Test: Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

3rd Test: Pant Keeps India's Hopes Alive With Sensational Century

Jayanta Oinam / Rishabh Pant played a vital unbeaten knock as India set a target of 212 runs in the third Test. India are chasing their maiden Test series win in South Africa.

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Return Of The Maharaja: Azad And BJP Fight Over Hari Singh's Legacy In J&K

Naseer Ganai / Jammu and Kashmir govt on Tuesday constituted a committee to decide whether it should observe the birthday of the last autocratic Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh. Here's why.

Advertisement