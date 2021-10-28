Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Nykaa IPO Opens: Grey Market Premium Robust. Know What Brokerage Houses Have To Say

The IPO of FSN E-Commerce Ventures comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 41,972,660 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders.

Nykaa IPO Opens: Grey Market Premium Robust. Know What Brokerage Houses Have To Say

Trending

Nykaa IPO Opens: Grey Market Premium Robust. Know What Brokerage Houses Have To Say
outlookindia.com
2021-10-28T11:27:43+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 11:27 am

Nykaa Fashion, the beauty giant founded by banker turned businesswoman Falguni Nayar in 2012 will launch its IPO on Thursday and close on November 1, 2021.

The woman-led unicorn offers 4,000 beauty, personal care, and fashion brands through its website, app and 80-odd brick-and-mortar stores. It also operates an offline channel and contains a total of 80 stores across 40 cities in India in three different store formats.

The IPO of FSN E-Commerce Ventures comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 41,972,660 equity shares by the promoter and existing shareholders.

Commenting on the IPO, Sumir Verma, managing director at Merisis Advisors, said, “Nykaa is one of the bright spots in the ecommerce landscape, having built a profitable and capital-efficient business model. Falguni is a great leader and having a banker at the helm has helped Nykaa to be fiscally prudent, demonstrated by the fact that only a small portion of the IPO is targeted at raising capital for the company while most of it is to give exits to investors.”

The company in consultation with merchant bankers has finalised allocation of 21,296,397 equity shares to anchor investors, at Rs 1,125 per share, the upper end of the price band, as per a BSE circular, reported Moneycontrol.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Here are IPO details:

  • Price Band: Rs 1,085-1,125 per share
  • Retail investors quota: 10 per cent, QIB: 75 per cent, Non-institutional investors: 15 per cent, Employees have 2.5 lakh equity shares reserved for them.
  • Minimum bid quantity: 12 or multiples of 12.
  • Nykaa plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to invest in subsidiaries and set up new retail stores.

Interestingly, the company also received bids for 40 times the number of shares it plans to sell to anchor investors in its IPO, news agency Reuters reported, indicating strong interest in the sale.

Many of the brokers are positive about the IPO and they have also given it a subscribe rating Check what brokerage houses are saying:

Marwadi Shares and Finance: The brokerage house has advised to ‘subscribe with caution.’

INDmoney: The company’s status is robust because of marquee investors and promoter groups. Investors who wish to take exposure to an under-penetrated online cosmetics e-tailing business could consider investing in this issue.

Elara Capital: The financial firm has recommended to 'subscribe' to the IPO. It says Nykaa enjoys strong customer recall in beauty and personal care due to trust, differentiated marketing/content strategy, first-mover advantage/competitive edge and sticky existing customer base. Rising penetration and high-frequency drive growth in the beauty and personal care segment. The fashion segment is likely to grow at a faster pace on a small base, according to BloombergQuint.

ICICI Direct: Unrated: “FSN clocked EBITDA margins of 6.6 per cent in FY21 with RoCE at 12.9 per cent. At the upper end of the price band it is valued at 22x P/S on FY21,” the brokerage firm said. Nykaa is one of the leading lifestyle focused consumer technology platforms and is the preferred destination for luxury & private products in India, analysts highlighted. Among key risks associated with the brand, ICICI direct said that Nykaa is dependence on key external brands, sellers & suppliers and faces strong competition in the online space.

KRChoksey: Nykaa's total addressable market across beauty and personal care and fashion of Rs 4.91 lakh crore is expected to grow to Rs 10.68 lakh crore by 2025. The company has a huge opportunity worth Rs 1.12 lakh crore in the beauty and personal care market. Moreover, Nykaa's fashion opportunity is expected to grow at nearly 18 per cent per annum by 2025. Considering this, the brokerage house has recommended subscribing.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Nykaa nykaa ipo Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Nykaa IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1. Here's What Analysts Have To Say

Nykaa IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 1. Here's What Analysts Have To Say

Coal Supply To Thermal Plants Has Increased: Coal Ministry

Why Vinod Rai’s Apology To Sanjay Nirupam Is A Let Down For Reputation Of CAG

Rupee Rose 11 Paise To Close At 74.92 Against Dollar Despite Massive Sell-Offs. Here's Why

Finance Ministry Releases Rs 44,000 Crore To States To Meet GST Compensation Shortfall

IRCTC Will Split Convenience Fee From Ticketing Revenues With Railway Ministry On A 50:50 Basis

One Billion Covid Vaccinations: Are Other Countries Doing Better Than India?

Paytm IPO To Open On November 8, Price Band Kept At Rs 2,080- Rs 2.150. Check Details

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Advertisement

More from Business

Healthtech Startup Cloudphysician Bags $4 Million In Pre-Series A Round From Elevar Equity

Healthtech Startup Cloudphysician Bags $4 Million In Pre-Series A Round From Elevar Equity

GrayKea Gets Fresh Funding To Ease Financial Stress Of College Students

GrayKea Gets Fresh Funding To Ease Financial Stress Of College Students

SJS Enterprises To Launch IPO On Nov 01: Price Band Fixed At Rs 531-542 Per Share. Check Details

SJS Enterprises To Launch IPO On Nov 01: Price Band Fixed At Rs 531-542 Per Share. Check Details

Buzzing Stocks: PNB Shares Tumble Nearly 10 Per Cent, Lupin Plunges falls Over 2 Per Cent

Buzzing Stocks: PNB Shares Tumble Nearly 10 Per Cent, Lupin Plunges falls Over 2 Per Cent

Read More from Outlook

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Preetha Nair / Senior Supreme Court lawyer and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave spoke to Outlook about the SC order to set up an expert committee to look into the snooping scandal using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Outlook Web Desk / Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court has said that that Aryan Khan will walk out of jail after the detailed order is given by the HC on Friday afternoon.

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

Jayanta Oinam / Australia chased down Sri Lanka's 154/6 in 17 overs for a seven-wicket win in their ICC T20 World Cup, Super 12 match. Warner hit 65.

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The majority of the land in Kashmir has been allotted to CRPF in various south Kashmir districts, including picturesque Pahalgam tourist resort.

Advertisement