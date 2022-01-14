Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Now, a Greener India

The forest and tree cover in the country has gone up by 2,261 square kms in the last two years, according to the latest edition of India’s State of Forest Report (ISFR).

Now, a Greener India

Trending

Now, a Greener India
outlookindia.com
2022-01-14T16:16:37+05:30
Shailaja Tripathi

Shailaja Tripathi

More stories from Shailaja Tripathi
View All

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 4:16 pm

Gradually expanding since 2019, India’s total forest and tree cover now stands at 80.9 million hectare, spanning 24.62% of India’s total geographical area.

In an encouraging revelation, the forest and tree cover in the country has increased by 2,261 square kms since the last assessment in 2019, according to the latest edition of India’s State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2021.  The report was released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Delhi on January 13. The five states that have registered the highest increase in forest cover are Andhra Pradesh (647 sq. km), Telangana (632 sq. km), Odisha (537 sq. km), Karnataka (155 sq. km) and Jharkhand (110 sq. km). The report states that 17 states/UT’s have above 33 per cent of their geographical area under forest cover.

Mangrove cover also up

The total mangrove cover in the country has also increased by 17 sq km, and now stands at 4,992 sq km. Odisha (8 sq km) followed by Maharashtra (4 sq km) and Karnataka (3 sq km) have recorded a maximum increase in this regard.

The total carbon stock in forests has been estimated to be 7,204 million tonnes, which is an increase of 79.4 million tonnes from 2019.

The mapping exercise

The Forest Survey of India’s forest-cover mapping exercise has categorised forests into three segments -- very dense (where the canopy density is greater than 70 per cent), moderately dense (40-70 per cent) and open (10-40 per cent).

At present, very dense forests occupy 99,779 sq. km of land, moderately dense forests occupy 3,06,890 sq. km of land and open forests occupy 3,07,120 sq. km of land. The report notes an increase in the open forest followed by a very dense forest.

According to the ministry, it has used mid-resolution satellite data, followed by the rigorous ground of research and information from other sources. The ministry claims that the accuracy of classification between forest and non-forest classes has been assessed 95.79 per cent against internationally accepted accuracy of classification of more than 85 per cent.

For the first time, FSI has included a new chapter related to the assessment of forest cover in the Tiger Reserves, Corridors and Lion conservation area of India. The total forest cover in 32 tiger reserves is estimated to be at 55,666 sq. km., which is around 7.8% of India’s total forest cover.

Some significant declines

The report notes some significant declines as well. It reveals that the forest cover in hill districts, tribal regions and the North-east has seen a dip. In hill districts, it has fallen by 902 sq. km.

In tribal districts, total forest cover has also come down. In the North-east, forest cover has declined by 765 sq km. Except Assam and Tripura; all states in the region have witnessed a decrease in their forest cover.

 

 

 

 

Tags

Shailaja Tripathi Forest Environment Environment & Ecology Environment Sustainability and Governance Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

World Economic Forum To Host Davos Agenda Summit Online Next Week

World Economic Forum To Host Davos Agenda Summit Online Next Week

Adani Wilmar Ltd Slashes IPO Size To Rs 3,600 Crore From Rs 4,500 Crore

North Korean Hackers Stole $400 Million in Crypto in 2021, Says Report; Dogecoin Rises

Ola Electric To Open Final Payment Window On January 21

TCS Board Approves Rs 18,000 Crore Share Buyback: What Does It Mean For Investors?

Centre Would Not Want The Consequences Of Not Extending GST Compensation On Their Conscience: TN FM P Thiaga Rajan

ABFRL To Acquire 51% Stake In Brand Masaba

Tesla To Accept Dogecoin Cryptocurrency For Merchandise Purchase

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex, Nifty Snap 5-Day Winning Streak Dragged By HDFC, Axis Bank

Sensex, Nifty Snap 5-Day Winning Streak Dragged By HDFC, Axis Bank

Commerce Minister Urges Global VC Funds To Focus On Startups In Smaller Cities

Commerce Minister Urges Global VC Funds To Focus On Startups In Smaller Cities

Jack Dorsey Says Block Inc Building An Open Bitcoin Mining System

Jack Dorsey Says Block Inc Building An Open Bitcoin Mining System

Passenger Vehicle Sales Drop 13% In India In December: Report

Passenger Vehicle Sales Drop 13% In India In December: Report

Read More from Outlook

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Rukmini S. / Younger people do not have much progressive beliefs; a 2017 survey found that one-third of young people opposed inter-caste marriage.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over DRS Call, Indian Coach Defends Cape Town Controversy

Virat Kohli Loses Cool Over DRS Call, Indian Coach Defends Cape Town Controversy

Koushik Paul / Virat Kohli and other Indian players' interesting comments were caught on stump mic after South Africa's Dean Elgar's was given not out following a DRS blooper in the third Test.

Mahasweta Devi: The 'Mashi' Who Wrote Fearlessly About Caste, Class And Patriarchy

Mahasweta Devi: The 'Mashi' Who Wrote Fearlessly About Caste, Class And Patriarchy

Ina Puri / Memories of my Mashi alternate from childhood days wrapt in her vivid storytelling, to the presence of the activist and writer Mahasweta Devi, who gave voice to the marginalised

Advertisement