Stocks In Focus Today: ICICI Bank, Vodafone, Zee Ent, Could Deliver Gains

The Indian stock market slipped into weakness amidst high volatility on Wednesday and closed in negative territory after showing consolidation on Tuesday.

Nifty 50 lost 103 points and closed at 17,221 whereas BSE Sensex shed 329 points and closed at 57,788 levels. According to stock market experts, the current market pattern signals a possibility of some more weakness or consolidation movement in the next few sessions.

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 90.50 points, or 0.52 per cent, higher at 17,342, signaling that Dalal Street was headed for a positive start on Thursday.

Here are the list of stocks that investors should watch for today’s trading session, according to reports published in The Economic Times and Moneycontrol.

Vodafone Idea: Vi is targeting a four-fold jump in annual capital expenditure to $2 billion (about Rs 15,000 crore), the telco's top management has said, as it looks to take on stronger rivals.

ICICI Bank: The Reserve Bank of India imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 30 lakh on the bank for non-compliance with certain directions.

Tata Steel: India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said it has upgraded Tata Steel's long-term issuer rating to 'AA+' from 'AA'.

Vakrangee: The company partnered with Pharmeasy to provide online medicines & healthcare services across its platform.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Sameer Gehlaut to bring down stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance to sub-10 per cent level via block deal on December 16. Gehlaut is to be declassified as a promoter post the block deal.

Karur Vysya Bank: United Forum of Bank Unions have given a call for strike on December 16 and December 17, 2021.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The drug maker said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for generic Amphotericin B Liposome injection used in the treatment of fungal infections.

Scanpoint Geomatics: Promoter Karnavati Infrastructure Projects sold 83,867 equity shares in the company via open market transactions, reducing shareholding to 15.67 percent from 15.79 percent earlier.

Jubilant Industries: After the permission from National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (Commission), subsidiary Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products has restarted manufacturing operations of its Sahibabad plant.

ZEE Entertainment: Home-grown video streaming platform ZEE5 has entered into a strategic partnership with India's leading content and IP studio Applause Entertainment, a venture of Aditya Birla Group for a multi-show association.

Power Grid: The company board approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share for the financial year 2021-22.

Oswal Leasing: Harasees Kaur has tendered her resignation from the post of Manager Cum Chief Financial Officer of the company due to personal reasons.