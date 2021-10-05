Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

After Govt’s Nudge, Moody's Revises India Outlook From Negative To Stable

It said the decision to change the outlook reflected its view that the downside risks from negative feedback between the real economy and financial system are receding.

After Govt’s Nudge, Moody's Revises India Outlook From Negative To Stable

Trending

After Govt’s Nudge, Moody's Revises India Outlook From Negative To Stable
outlookindia.com
2021-10-05T22:00:47+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 05 Oct 2021, Updated: 05 Oct 2021 10:00 pm

Days after government officials made a representation to Moody’s, the international ratings agency upgraded India's sovereign rating from ‘negative’ to ‘stable’ on Monday. It said the decision to change the outlook endorsed its view that the downside risks from the negative feedback between the real economy and financial system were receding.

The agency affirmed India’s sovereign credit rating to Baa3.  

Risks from banks and NBFCs averted

The Indian government has announced multiple capital infusions to avert risks to the health of the country’s financial system. The agency said that risks from the high debt burden and weak debt affordability continue to exist, but the prevailing economic environment would enable a gradual reduction of the general government fiscal deficit over the next few years. This would prevent further deterioration of the sovereign's credit profile, the agency said,  

"Solvency in the financial system has strengthened, improving credit conditions which Moody's expects to be sustained as policy settings normalise. Bank provisioning has allowed for the gradual write-off of legacy problem assets over the past few years," Moody's stated. It added that banks in the country have strengthened their capital positions which points to a stronger outlook for credit growth to support the economy. 

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

Expects India's real growth to average around 6 per cent over the medium term

The ratings agency stated that an economic recovery is underway and activity is picking up and broadening across sectors. It expects India's real growth to average around 6 per cent over the medium term.  "The growth projections take into account structural challenges, including weak infrastructure, rigidities in labour, land and product markets that continue to constrain private investment and contribute to post-pandemic economic scarring," the credit agency informed. 

It added that the government announced a series of reforms throughout the pandemic directed at increasing the flexibility of labour laws, raising the productivity of the agricultural sector, expanding investment in infrastructure and manufacturing. As per the rating agency, if implemented properly, these policy actions could lead to higher than expected growth. 

The agency however cautioned that the current economic conditions point to lower growth over the medium term or a resurgence of financial sector risks that could lead to a potential downgrade. 

PM Modi's visit to the United States

Media reports had suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with government officials would be demanding a ratings upgrade. A higher rating becomes important for any sovereign because foreign investors base their investment decisions on such reports. A downgrade, therefore, reflects poorly on Indian investors. 

In its presentation, government officials had informed the ratings agency about India’s strategy to meet fiscal targets in the current financial year. Moody's had downgraded India's sovereign rating to Baa3 in 2020, which is the lowest investment grade. It had pointed towards a prolonged economic slowdown in India and deteriorating fiscal position as the reasons for the downgrade. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Moody's India Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Business

Assam Hosts Business Summit To Attract Investment For Making NE A Palm Oil Production Hub

Assam Hosts Business Summit To Attract Investment For Making NE A Palm Oil Production Hub

Rupee Fell 13 Paise To Close At 74.44 Against US Dollar

Future Retail Ends Agreement For 7-Eleven Stores In India

GPF Rates To Remain Unchanged At 7.1 Per Cent Till December 2021

5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Renewing Health Insurance

Property Registrations At 10-Year High In Mumbai

Indian Artificial Intelligence Market To Reach $7.8 Billion By 2025: IDC

Petrol, Diesel Touch All-Time High As Rate Spiked

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021, Match 50: Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings By Three Wickets

IPL 2021, Match 50: Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings By Three Wickets

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

California Oil Spill Reaches Huntington Beach

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

In PICS: Bollywood Stars Out On The Football Field On Sunday

In PICS: Bollywood Stars Out On The Football Field On Sunday

Advertisement

More from Business

TVS Partners With Tata Power For Setting Up Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Across India

TVS Partners With Tata Power For Setting Up Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Across India

Licious Secures $52 Million In Series G Round, Achieves Unicorn Status

Licious Secures $52 Million In Series G Round, Achieves Unicorn Status

Mark Zuckerberg Loses $7 Billion After Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram Suffer Global Outage

Mark Zuckerberg Loses $7 Billion After Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram Suffer Global Outage

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Suffer Worldwide Outage

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Suffer Worldwide Outage

Read More from Outlook

Moody's Revises India Outlook From Negative To Stable

Moody's Revises India Outlook From Negative To Stable

Outlook Business Team / It said the decision to change the outlook reflected its view that the downside risks from negative feedback between the real economy and financial system are receding.

Lakhimpur Kheri: How Violence Broke And Why

Lakhimpur Kheri: How Violence Broke And Why

Outlook Web Desk / The incident on Sunday was not isolated but the culmination of a series of incidents. Tension brewed last week after a video of Ajay Mishra Teni warning protesters went viral.

NOSTALGIA: On Revisiting Memories

NOSTALGIA: On Revisiting Memories

Chinki Sinha / The present is unpleasant. We have a past and a yearning that serves as a deflection tactics. In the post-pandemic world, nostalgia could even be a positive thing. Write to us.

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

Chinki Sinha / Draupadi’s tribe increases by the day. There are many injustices, a lot of pain and violence out there.

Advertisement