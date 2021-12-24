Advertisement
Friday, Dec 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

L&T Finance Holdings Slumps After Selling Mutual Fund Business To HSBC Asset Management

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings slumped as much as 7 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 76.85 after it sold its entire stake in its wholly owned subsidiary L&T Investment Management.

L&T Finance Holdings Slumps After Selling Mutual Fund Business To HSBC Asset Management

Trending

L&T Finance Holdings Slumps After Selling Mutual Fund Business To HSBC Asset Management
outlookindia.com
2021-12-24T11:20:18+05:30
Abhishek Vasudev

Abhishek Vasudev

More stories from Abhishek Vasudev
View All

Published: 24 Dec 2021, Updated: 24 Dec 2021 11:20 am

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings slumped as much as 7 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 76.85 after it sold its entire stake in its wholly owned subsidiary L&T Investment Management Limited, the investment manager of L&T Mutual Fund to HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Limited for an aggregate consideration of $425 million.

"L&T Finance Holdings will also be entitled to excess cash in L&T Investment Management (LTIM) until the completion of the acquisition. The transaction is subject to the requisite regulatory approvals. Both LTIM and HSBC AMC will work to ensure that there will be continuity of services to their investors and counter-parties in the interim," said L&T Finance Holdings in a regulatory filing.

The divestment of Mutual Fund business is in line with the strategic objective of L&T Finance Holdings of unlocking value from its subsidiaries to strengthen its balance sheet, the company said.

"The acquisition of LTIM is in line with the strategic growth plans of HSBC in India. HSBC stands to gain from an experienced team, diversified assets, strong retail customer base and the vast geographical reach that L&T Mutual Fund has built over the years," L&T Finance Holdings added.

“The transaction with HSBC is in line with our strategic objective of unlocking value from our subsidiaries which will help us to strengthen our balance sheet for our lending business. When seen alongside the recent capital raise it provides us with enough ammunition to increase the pace of retailisation in our lending portfolio, which is one of our long-term goals,” said Dinanath Dubhashi, managing director & CEO, L&T Finance Holdings.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

LTIM is today the 12th largest Asset Management Company (AMC) in India and offers a basket of equity, fixed income and hybrid schemes to both retail and institutional investors.

HSBC intends to merge the operations of LTIM with that of its existing asset management business in India, which had assets under management (AUM) of Rs 11,700 crore as of September 2021.

J.P. Morgan and Citi were the financial advisors to LTFH. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal advisors and PwC acted as due diligence and tax advisors to LTFH. As of 11:20 am, L&T Finance Holdings shares traded 6.6 per cent lower at Rs 77.15, underperforming the Sensex which was down 0.7 per cent.

Tags

Abhishek Vasudev Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

RBI Extends Tokenisation Deadline to July 2022; You Can Now Use Debit Or Credit Cards Till June 2022

RBI Extends Tokenisation Deadline to July 2022; You Can Now Use Debit Or Credit Cards Till June 2022

Sensex Falls Over 400 Points, Nifty Below 17,000; Banking, Auto, Realty Shares Worst Hit

Data Patterns Makes Blockbuster Market Debut, Lists At Premium Of Nearly 50%

BTC Breaches $50,000, SHIB Up 12%; GameStop Partners With Flexa For SHIB, DOGE Payments

Reserve Bank Of India Extends Card Tokenisation Deadline By 6 Months

Pre-Approved Loans Can Help But Beware of Fraudulent Calls

Three Personal Finance Trends To Watch Out For In 2022

Delhi HC To Hear Amazon’s Plea Challenging ED's Investigation Into FEMA Violation

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

SA Vs IND 2021-22: India Train Ahead Of First Test Against South Africa

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

Srinagar's Ancient St Luke's Church Reopens Ahead Of Christmas

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

People Throng To Shelter Homes As Cold Wave Sweeps Delhi

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Christmas 2021 Kicks Off In Kolkata With Fairy Lights And Festive Crowds

Advertisement

More from Business

Crypto Bill in India Unlikely To Come Before May 2022; Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Fall

Crypto Bill in India Unlikely To Come Before May 2022; Bitcoin And Ethereum Prices Fall

Yearender 2021: What Led to Bitcoin Price Fluctuation In 2021

Yearender 2021: What Led to Bitcoin Price Fluctuation In 2021

Markets Rally: Investors Richer By Over Rs 8.58 Lakh Crore In 3 Days

Markets Rally: Investors Richer By Over Rs 8.58 Lakh Crore In 3 Days

CMS Info Systems IPO Subscribed 1.95 Times On Day 3. Check What Analysts Say

CMS Info Systems IPO Subscribed 1.95 Times On Day 3. Check What Analysts Say

Read More from Outlook

India-China Ties In Deep Freeze, Only Modi And Xi Can Now Break The Deadlock

India-China Ties In Deep Freeze, Only Modi And Xi Can Now Break The Deadlock

Seema Guha / 2022 will see more of the same in India-China ties as Chinese President Xi Jinping wants to punish India for joining the US-led effort to contain China.

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

No Way Home: Delhi’s Homeless Spend Winter Nights In Permanent Transience

Rakhi Bose / As the temperatures dip to single digits, Delhi's homeless find relief in its 'rain baseras' or shelther homes. We went around to take a look.

REPLUG | 'Prime Minister Kapil Paaji Ka Jawab Nahin ...'

REPLUG | 'Prime Minister Kapil Paaji Ka Jawab Nahin ...'

Ajith Pillai / As 83 opens to the public on Friday, here's an imaginary and fun story of what 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning Kapil Dev could have been apart from playing and talking cricket.

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Sacrilege | What Is It And What Are The Laws Around It

Outlook Web Desk / Three back-to-back incidents in Punjab have once again stirred a long-simmering controversy around what usually defines 'sacrilege'.

Advertisement