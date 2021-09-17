Friday, Sep 17, 2021
We are bringing you live updates from FM Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference following the GST Council meet today

2021-09-17T20:17:44+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 8:17 pm

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing a press conference following the 45th GST Council meeting today. 

Important Announcements: 

1. FM Nirmala Sitharaman after 45th GST Council Meeting: Exemptions given to life savings drugs, Zolgensma and Viltepso

2. FM Nirmala Sitharaman after 45th GST Council Meeting: Concessional GST Rates on COVID-19 related medicines (Inc Redesivir) extended To 31 December, 2021

3. FM Nirmala Sitharaman after 45th GST Council Meeting: Cancer treating drug, Keytruda GST reduced from 12% to 5%

4. FM Nirmala Sitharaman after 45th GST Council Meeting: Cancer treating drug, Keytruda GST reduced from 12% to 5%

5. FM Nirmala Sitharaman after 45th GST Council Meeting: Certain Training Programmes run by Central/state government exempted from GST

6. FM Nirmala Sitharaman after 45th GST Council Meeting: National Permit fee for goods carriage for operating pan-India exempted from GST

7. FM Nirmala Sitharaman after 45th GST Council Meeting: Aircraft-related products or on international lease exempted from IGST

8. FM Nirmala Sitharaman after 45th GST Council Meeting: Not the right time to report petroleum products GST, Kerala High Court will be informed

9. FM Nirmala Sitharaman after 45th GST Council Meeting: Railway parts and locomotives GST increased from 12% to 18%

(This is a breaking story. More details to follow live announcements)

