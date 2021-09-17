FM Nirmala Sitharaman after 45th GST Council Meeting: Railway parts and locomotives GST increased from 12% to 18%

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is addressing a press conference following the 45th GST Council meeting today.

Important Announcements:

1. FM Nirmala Sitharaman after 45th GST Council Meeting: Exemptions given to life savings drugs, Zolgensma and Viltepso

2. FM Nirmala Sitharaman after 45th GST Council Meeting: Concessional GST Rates on COVID-19 related medicines (Inc Redesivir) extended To 31 December, 2021

3. FM Nirmala Sitharaman after 45th GST Council Meeting: Cancer treating drug, Keytruda GST reduced from 12% to 5%

5. FM Nirmala Sitharaman after 45th GST Council Meeting: Certain Training Programmes run by Central/state government exempted from GST

6. FM Nirmala Sitharaman after 45th GST Council Meeting: National Permit fee for goods carriage for operating pan-India exempted from GST

7. FM Nirmala Sitharaman after 45th GST Council Meeting: Aircraft-related products or on international lease exempted from IGST

8. FM Nirmala Sitharaman after 45th GST Council Meeting: Not the right time to report petroleum products GST, Kerala High Court will be informed

(This is a breaking story. More details to follow live announcements)