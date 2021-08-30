India's Largest Carmaker Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices Across Models From Next Month

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Monday said it will hike prices across models from September amid rising input costs.

"The price rise has been planned across models in September 2021," Maruti Suzuki India said.

".... Over the past year the cost of company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise, it added.

At present the company sells a range of models ranging from entry-level hatchback Alto to S-CROSS, priced between Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 12.39 (ex-showroom prices Delhi) lakh, respectively.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine