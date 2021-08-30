August 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  India's Largest Carmaker Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices Across Models From Next Month

India's Largest Carmaker Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices Across Models From Next Month

The company said it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 August 2021, Last Updated at 12:48 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India's Largest Carmaker Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices Across Models From Next Month
At present Maruti Suzuki sells a range of models ranging from entry-level hatchback Alto to S-CROSS,
File Photo
India's Largest Carmaker Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices Across Models From Next Month
outlookindia.com
2021-08-30T12:48:30+05:30
Also read

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Monday said it will hike prices across models from September amid rising input costs.

"The price rise has been planned across models in September 2021," Maruti Suzuki India said.

".... Over the past year the cost of company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs,"  the company said in a regulatory filing.

Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise, it added.

At present the company sells a range of models ranging from entry-level hatchback Alto to S-CROSS, priced between Rs 2.99 lakh and Rs 12.39 (ex-showroom prices Delhi) lakh, respectively.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Rupee Surges 31 Paise To 73.38 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau India Maruti Suzuki Cars Automobile Sector Automobiles Cars Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos