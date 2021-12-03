Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Indian Energy Exchange Shares Hit 10% Upper Circuit Today. Should You Buy?

IEX has fixed December 6, 2021, as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus equity shares, subject to the approval of shareholders.

Indian Energy Exchange Shares Hit 10% Upper Circuit Today. Should You Buy?

Trending

Indian Energy Exchange Shares Hit 10% Upper Circuit Today. Should You Buy?
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T11:49:08+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 11:49 am

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) stock price hit 10 per cent upper circuit on BSE on Friday morning as shares traded ex-bonus with the record date set for December 6.

According to the Moneycontrol report, IEX has fixed December 6, 2021, as the record date to ascertain the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus equity shares, subject to the approval of shareholders that is being obtained through postal ballot (including e-voting).

The trading volumes on the counter nearly tripled from pre-bonus level. A combined 20.7 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 318.40 (adjusted to bonus shares) on October 19, 2021, reported Business Standard.

In India, exchanges follow T+2 share delivery system, shorthand for trade date plus two days when transactions must be settled. So the stock turned ex-date or ex-bonus on December 3 ahead of the weekend.

In the past six months, IEX stock has rallied 125 per cent as against a 12 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex, while over the past one year, it zoomed 273 per cent, as compared to a 31 per cent surge in the benchmark index.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

In the meantime, several brokerages houses shared mixed views on the share price of the IEX in the future. Here are some of the quick views:

UBS 

The research house has downgraded the IEX stock to ‘sell’ from ‘buy’ with the target at Rs 680 a share, reported Moneycontrol. The research houses says that the meaningful benefits related to new products and MBED regulation were priced in and the market was ignoring the softness in core segments.

However, the marginal competitive threat from the upcoming PTC exchange was not in the price. The research house, however, likes the company’s structural long-term thesis but there is a risk to near-term earnings. Given the rich valuations, it also sees the risk of multiple contractions.

LKP Securities

In October, the brokerage house gave a buy call on IEX with a target price of Rs 851. The period given by the analyst is one year when IEX can reach a defined target, according to The Economic Times.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Indian Energy Exchange Indian Energy Exchange Shares Indian Energy Exchange Share Upper Circuit IEX share IEX Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Freight Movement Declines In Nov Due To Slower Industrial Activity: CRISIL Report

Freight Movement Declines In Nov Due To Slower Industrial Activity: CRISIL Report

Data Protection Bill: Tech Firms May Go To Court If JPC’s Suggestions Accepted

Infosys, NTPC, HDFC Share Gain As Sensex Rises Over 260 Points In Early Trade

Government Of India May Recognise Crypto As Asset, Bitcoin Falls

Meta's (Formerly Facebook) India Revenue Up 16% To Rs 1,485 Crore In FY21

SC Rejects Review Plea Of Upholding Arbitral Award To Anil Ambani Group Firm

Stocks To Buy Today: DCB Bank, Tata Power, ABB India, More Can Give Good Profit

Is The Demand For An Affordable Housing Gradually Waning In India?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Will Any Upcoming Cryptocurrency Regulation Affect NFTs In India?

Will Any Upcoming Cryptocurrency Regulation Affect NFTs In India?

Planning To Invest In Fixed Deposits? Here Is What You Need To Know

Planning To Invest In Fixed Deposits? Here Is What You Need To Know

Short, Mid-Term Demand Will Be Hit If There Is A Third Wave, Says ASSOCHAM Head

Short, Mid-Term Demand Will Be Hit If There Is A Third Wave, Says ASSOCHAM Head

Euro Version of Shiba Inu Creates Record, Jumps 25,000% in Single Day

Euro Version of Shiba Inu Creates Record, Jumps 25,000% in Single Day

Read More from Outlook

Mamata In Mumbai: TMC On Warpath To Rob Congress Of Its Allies

Mamata In Mumbai: TMC On Warpath To Rob Congress Of Its Allies

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / On one hand, Mamata Banerjee's TMC has a rapport with parties like NCP and Shiv Sena, while also maintaining friendly relation with the Samajwadi Party in UP.

Didigiri? Mamata Snubs Congress Amid Growing NCP-Sena Ties

Didigiri? Mamata Snubs Congress Amid Growing NCP-Sena Ties

Haima Deshpande / West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee left out the Congress from a meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut in Mumbai.

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Batting First, Gill And Agarwal Steady

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Batting First, Gill And Agarwal Steady

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand clinched a morale-boosting draw in the first Test in Kanpur. Can India win the two-match series in Mumbai?

Himachal Police Constables' Protest Turns To ‘Gandhigiri’ As Thousands Boycott Mess Food

Himachal Police Constables' Protest Turns To ‘Gandhigiri’ As Thousands Boycott Mess Food

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh police constables have boycotted their official mess and are diarising their agitation daily in ‘roznamchas’, in protest against their eight-year-long regularization period.

Advertisement