Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

India-China Trade Grows To Record $125 Billion In 2021 Amid Tension

The total trade between China and India in 2021 stood at $125.66 billion, up 43.3 per cent from 2020.

India-China Trade Grows To Record $125 Billion In 2021 Amid Tension

Trending

India-China Trade Grows To Record $125 Billion In 2021 Amid Tension
outlookindia.com
2022-01-14T18:54:13+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 6:54 pm

The India-China bilateral trade touched a record high of over $125 billion in 2021, crossing the $100 billion-mark in a year when the relations hit a new low due to the prolonged standoff by the militaries in eastern Ladakh, while India’s trade deficit too mounted to over $69 billion, according to official data released on Friday.

The total trade between China and India in 2021 stood at $125.66 billion, up 43.3 per cent from 2020, state-run Global Times reported, quoting data from the General Administration of Customs.

China's exports to India from January to December rose 46.2 per cent to $97.52 billion, while India’s exports to China grew by 34.2 per cent to $28.14 billion.

The trade deficit for India grew to $69.38 billion in 2021.

India has been highlighting its concerns over the growing trade deficit with China for over a decade and calling on Beijing to open its markets for India’s IT and pharmaceutical products.

From the Magazine

‘Laab’ In The Mountains

Play Us A Memory, Violin Man

It’s Just Numbers, Love

I, Me, Myself

Her Palace Of Dreams

Observers say much of China’s exports increase this year to India was attributed to the import of medical products and raw materials for India’s burgeoning pharmaceutical industry due to the massive second wave of Covid-19 and recurring bouts of the virus in the country.

The landmark increase of the bilateral trade crossing $100 billion went without much fanfare as the relations remained frosty over the lingering military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

The border standoff between the armies of India and China erupted on May 5 last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides have gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in the Gogra area in August and in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in February.

The two sides held the 14 round of Corps Commander-level talks on January 12 to resolve the standoff in the remaining areas and agreed to hold a new round of talks soon.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the mountainous sector.

Tags

Press Trust of India India-China Trade India-China India-China Economy India-China Ties Trade Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

MEIL Bags 15 City Gas Distribution Projects In 9 States

MEIL Bags 15 City Gas Distribution Projects In 9 States

HCL Technologies Reports Profit Of Rs 3,442 Crore In Q3, Declares Dividend Of Rs 10

Mindtree Shares Fall 4.17% After Q3 Earnings

Rupee Slips 25 Paise To 74.15 Per US Dollar

CAIT Approaches CCI, Files Petition To Block Amazon's Deal To Acquire Cloudtail

Passenger Vehicle Wholesales Slip 13% In December Amid Chip Shortage

Exports Rise 38.91% To $37.81 Billion In December: Data

HCL Tech Acquires Hungary's Starschema for $42.5 Million

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Clive Lloyd, Windies Cricket Great, Knighted; Eoin Morgan Gets CBE

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Top 10 BAFTA Nominations For Leading Actor 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

World Economic Forum To Host Davos Agenda Summit Online Next Week

World Economic Forum To Host Davos Agenda Summit Online Next Week

Adani Wilmar Ltd Slashes IPO Size To Rs 3,600 Crore From Rs 4,500 Crore

Adani Wilmar Ltd Slashes IPO Size To Rs 3,600 Crore From Rs 4,500 Crore

North Korean Hackers Stole $400 Million in Crypto in 2021, Says Report; Dogecoin Rises

North Korean Hackers Stole $400 Million in Crypto in 2021, Says Report; Dogecoin Rises

Ola Electric To Open Final Payment Window On January 21

Ola Electric To Open Final Payment Window On January 21

Read More from Outlook

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Shailaja Tripathi / Climate action failure has been cited as the top risk in the recently released Global Risks Report 2022. It is time for a reality check.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / India lost a golden chance to end their winless Test series run in South Africa after losing the third and final match at Newlands.

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Rukmini S. / Younger people do not have much progressive beliefs; a 2017 survey found that one-third of young people opposed inter-caste marriage.

Advertisement