July 30, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Income Tax Return Filing Deadline For FY’19 Extended By Two Months Till September 30

Income Tax Return Filing Deadline For FY’19 Extended By Two Months Till September 30

FY'19 income tax return filing deadline extended till Sept 30

PTI 30 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Income Tax Return Filing Deadline For FY’19 Extended By Two Months Till September 30
File Photo
Income Tax Return Filing Deadline For FY’19 Extended By Two Months Till September 30
outlookindia.com
2020-07-30T10:33:51+0530

The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal by two months till September 30.

"In view of the constraints due to the Covid pandemic & to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September, 2020,” the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

This is the third extension given by the government for taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal.

In March, the due date was extended from March 31 to June 30. Later in June, it was again extended by a month till July 31.

Next Story >>

India Saw 2nd Highest 'Drive-by Download' Attacks In Asia-Pacific In 2019: Microsoft

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Taxes-Direct & Income Tax COVID-19 Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos