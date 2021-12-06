Hindustan Unilever Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta To Be Next FICCI President

Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) Sanjiv Mehta would be succeeding media executive Uday Shankar as the President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the industry body informed on Monday. The appointment would be effective 18th December 2021. Mehta is presently officiating as the Senior Vice President of FICCI.

Mehta would be holding the office for the term for the year 2021-22.

The industry body added that the incoming President is also the president of Unilever South Asia and a member of the 'Unilever Leadership Executive' which is the company's global executive board.

Uday Shankar was accorded the top post in the industry body, last year. He succeeded Sangita Reddy who is the Joint Managing Director of the Apollo Hospitals Group.

At the time of his appointment, Shankar was the President of The Walt Disney Company's APAC operations and the Chairman of Star & Disney India. Shankar stepped down from his position at Walt Disney before holding office at FICCI.

FICCI informed Hindustan Unilever's market capitalisation increased by over $55 billion during his eight years at the helm. Mehta is also a director on the Indian School of Business' board, a member of the Breach Candy Hospital Trust and the South Asia Advisory Board of Harvard Business School. He has done his bachelors degree in commerce and chartered accountancy from India before completing his Advanced Management Program from the Harvard Business School.