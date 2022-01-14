Advertisement
Friday, Jan 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Hero MotoCorp To Invest Rs 420 Crore In Ather Energy

The company's board has approved the investment in one or more tranches. Prior to the proposed investment, the company's shareholding in Ather Energy stood at 34.8 per cent.

Hero MotoCorp To Invest Rs 420 Crore In Ather Energy

Trending

Hero MotoCorp To Invest Rs 420 Crore In Ather Energy
outlookindia.com
2022-01-14T20:57:37+05:30
Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

More stories from Press Trust of India
View All

Published: 14 Jan 2022, Updated: 14 Jan 2022 8:57 pm

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Friday said its board has approved to further invest up to Rs 420 crore in electric two-wheeler company Ather Energy.

The company's board has approved the investment in one or more tranches, Hero Motocorp said in a statement.

Prior to the proposed investment, the company's shareholding in Ather Energy stood at 34.8 per cent (on a fully diluted basis).

After the investment, the shareholding will increase and the exact shareholding will be determined upon completion of the capital raising round by Ather, Hero MotoCorp stated.

"In keeping with our vision 'Be the Future of Mobility', we are working on a variety of emerging mobility solutions. We were one of the early investors in Ather Energy and have continued to expand our association over the years. We are excited to see the growth of Ather Energy in recent years," Hero MotoCorp Head (Emerging Mobility Business Unit) Swadesh Srivastava noted.

From the Magazine

‘Laab’ In The Mountains

Play Us A Memory, Violin Man

It’s Just Numbers, Love

I, Me, Myself

Her Palace Of Dreams

The company aims to expand the Hero MotoCorp brand promise and make EV ownership a convenient, hassle-free, and rewarding experience for customers across the world, he added.

Hero MotoCorp is an early investor in Ather Energy and has been part of its growth story since 2016. The company is also exploring collaborations with Ather Energy in various spheres, such as charging infrastructure, technology and sourcing.

Hero MotoCorp said it is addressing the emerging mobility opportunity in a comprehensive manner through a range of organic and inorganic initiatives.

The company is gearing up to unveil its first electric vehicle (EV) in March this year. The vehicle is being developed at its R&D set-up – the Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the Tech Center Germany (TGG) near Munich – and will be produced at the company's manufacturing facility at Chittoor in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

Through its investments and partnerships with external partners like Ather Energy and Gogoro Inc, Hero MotoCorp is also working towards building the entire EV ecosystem – from products to technology, to sales, service, customer care, operations, and innovation, the company noted.

Tags

Press Trust of India Hero MotoCorp Ather Scooters Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Paytm Stocks Rebound For The First Time After Going Below Rs 1,000

Paytm Stocks Rebound For The First Time After Going Below Rs 1,000

Budget To Offer More Fiscal Support To Economy Amid Uncertainty From Third Wave: Report

India's Forex Reserves Down By $878 Million To Stand At $632.736 Billion

Bank Credit Grows 9.16%, Deposits Up 10.28% For Fortnight Ended December 31

HCL Technologies Reports Decline Of 13.6% Net Profit In Q3 Earnings

Vedanta To Invest In Saudi Arabia's Mineral Sector

MEIL Bags 15 City Gas Distribution Projects In 9 States

HCL Technologies Reports Profit Of Rs 3,442 Crore In Q3, Declares Dividend Of Rs 10

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose By Seven Wickets, South Africa Win Series 2-1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Lose By Seven Wickets, South Africa Win Series 2-1

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Bhogali Bihu Celebration in Northeast Assam

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

Several Killed After Guwahati-Bikaner Express Gets Derailed In Bengals' Jalpaiguri

European Figure Skating Championships 2022 - Estonia

European Figure Skating Championships 2022 - Estonia

Advertisement

More from Business

India-China Trade Grows To Record $125 Billion In 2021 Amid Tension

India-China Trade Grows To Record $125 Billion In 2021 Amid Tension

Mindtree Shares Fall 4.17% After Q3 Earnings

Mindtree Shares Fall 4.17% After Q3 Earnings

Rupee Slips 25 Paise To 74.15 Per US Dollar

Rupee Slips 25 Paise To 74.15 Per US Dollar

CAIT Approaches CCI, Files Petition To Block Amazon's Deal To Acquire Cloudtail

CAIT Approaches CCI, Files Petition To Block Amazon's Deal To Acquire Cloudtail

Read More from Outlook

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Companies Across The Globe Feeling The Climate Change Heat

Shailaja Tripathi / Climate action failure has been cited as the top risk in the recently released Global Risks Report 2022. It is time for a reality check.

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

‘Mela Hobey’: Wave Of Defections From The BJP Beckons Return Of Mandal Politics In UP?

Ashutosh Sharma / Recent defections from the BJP have dealt a blow to its otherwise bright poll prospects in the eastern UP despite the air being thick with anti-incumbency in the western part of the state

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

India Lose Cape Town Finale, Suffer Another Series Defeat In South Africa

Jayanta Oinam / India lost a golden chance to end their winless Test series run in South Africa after losing the third and final match at Newlands.

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Indians Still Tied To Age-old Social Prejudices In Matters Of The Heart

Rukmini S. / Younger people do not have much progressive beliefs; a 2017 survey found that one-third of young people opposed inter-caste marriage.

Advertisement