Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Hero Motocorp's Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 40.9% YoY In November

Hero Motocorp said that the delay in harvesting due to the late withdrawal of monsoons in many parts of the country impacted the demand observed after the festive season.

Hero Motocorp's Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 40.9% YoY In November
Image Source: Bike4Sale.in

Trending

Hero Motocorp's Two-Wheeler Sales Fall 40.9% YoY In November
outlookindia.com
2021-12-01T20:53:49+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 01 Dec 2021, Updated: 01 Dec 2021 8:53 pm

Hero Motocorp on Wednesday informed that its motorcycle and scooter sales in November recorded a 40.9 per cent dip on a year-over-year basis to 3,49,393. It had sold about 5.91 lakh motorcycles and scooters combined in the comparable period last year. 

The company stated that it sold approx 3.29 lakh motorcycles and 20,208 scooters in November. This implied a decline of 39.2 per cent on a year-over-year basis in motorcycle sales and 59.3 per cent in scooter sales during the same period.

"Delay in harvesting due to the late withdrawal of monsoon in many parts of the country, impacted the demand post-festive season. With the economy gradually opening up coupled with several other positive indicators, such as encouraging farm activity, confident consumer index and marriage season, a swift revival in sales is expected in the fourth quarter," the company said.

It added that softening of commodity prices with reduced excise duty on fuel and increased spending on capital expenditure programs by the government is likely to bring back momentum in the two-wheeler industry.  

Year-to-date, the company has sold a total of 31.28 lakh motorcycles and more than 2.31 lakh scooters. 

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Its domestic sales stood at 3,28,862 in November whereas exports stood at 20,531. 

Hero Motocorp informed that the company's eclectic vehicle project at the Chittoor manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh is progressing as per plans. The company informed that it has appointed Swadesh Srivastava to lead the company's  Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU). It is set to launch its first EV product by March 2022, the company informed. 

The company's stock closed nearly flat at Rs 2,445.90 on the BSE and Rs 2,450 on the NSE. 

In Q2, the company's profit fell 16.7 per cent to Rs 794.40 crore owing to lower volumes, which registered a 21 per cent drop. Revenue from operations declined about 9.8 per cent to Rs 8,453.40 crore. 

Tags

Outlook Business Team Hero MotoCorp Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Raymond Group's Board Approves Plan To List Subsidiary, JK Files & Engineering

Raymond Group's Board Approves Plan To List Subsidiary, JK Files & Engineering

What Is CBDC? Why Does RBI See It As A Future Currency?

Sapphire Foods Expects To Double Store Count In Next 3-4 Years

Sensex Ends 620 Points Higher. IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, SBI Among Top Gainers

Chennai-Based Agritech Veg Route Raises Pre-Seed Funding From Fintech Founders

Maruti Suzuki's Total Sales In November Fall Approx 9.2% YoY To 1,39,184

Mahindra & Mahindra's Total Sales Falls 4.31% In November To 40,102

Delhi Petrol Prices Reduced By Rs 8 Per Litre, OMCs Hike LPG Rates

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Lava From Volcanic Eruption On Spanish Island Reburies The Dead

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

GST Collections In November Surpass Rs 1.3 lakh Crore, Second Highest Ever

GST Collections In November Surpass Rs 1.3 lakh Crore, Second Highest Ever

Tega Industries IPO Fully Subscribed Within 1 Hour. Know Brokerage Houses View

Tega Industries IPO Fully Subscribed Within 1 Hour. Know Brokerage Houses View

RateGain Travel Tech IPO To Open On Dec 7. Check Price Band, And Other Details

RateGain Travel Tech IPO To Open On Dec 7. Check Price Band, And Other Details

Sensex Surges Over 500 Points. IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, Among Top Gainers

Sensex Surges Over 500 Points. IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, SBI, Among Top Gainers

Read More from Outlook

UN Seeks Release Of Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez, Amendment In UAPA

UN Seeks Release Of Kashmiri Activist Khurram Parvez, Amendment In UAPA

Naseer A Ganai / The UN has sought probe into civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir’s Hyderpora and called on the security forces and armed groups to exercise restraint.

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Omicron Scare: All You Need To Know About India's New Travel Rules Effective From Today

Outlook Web Desk / Health Ministry has separated travellers coming from Omicron Variant 'Countries at-risk' from other international travelers. Check the list here, along with other guidelines.

Man United, IPL Big Boys, Sydney Sixers Enter UAE T20 League

Man United, IPL Big Boys, Sydney Sixers Enter UAE T20 League

Soumitra Bose / Lancer Capital has made its first-ever historic foray into cricket by acquiring a franchise in the UAE T20 league. The ECB has already roped in IPL teams like MI, DC and KRR.

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Five Powerful Indian-Americans Rocking Silicon Valley, Parag Agrawal Latest Addition

Outlook Web Desk / As Parag Agrawal becomes the CEO of Twitter, the Indian diaspora's representation in the tech giants of America, especially the companies in Silicon Valley gets a new badge.

Advertisement