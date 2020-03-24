March 24, 2020
Poshan
Govt Extends Tax Deadlines To June 30 In View Of Lockdown Due To Coronavirus

The government has also extended the last date for linking PAN with unique biometric ID Aadhaar to June 30 from March 31.

PTI 24 March 2020
A motor man wearing a mask looks on at a deserted train station in Mumbai.
AP Photo
Giving relief to citizens unable to meet deadlines due to coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the last date for filing of the income tax return for  Financial Year 2018-19 has been extended to June 30.

Also, interest rate on delayed payment has been cut to 9 per cent from 12 per cent, she told reporters while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

The government has also extended the last date for linking PAN with unique biometric ID Aadhaar to June 30 from March 31.

Giving details of the extension of dates to help the citizens cope with the lockdown, she said the Vivad se Vishwas tax dispute resolution scheme has been extended by three months to June 30. Those availing the scheme by the extended deadline will not have to pay 10 per cent interest on the principal amount.

Also, due dates for issuing various notices under the Income Tax Act have also been extended.

