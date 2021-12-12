Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Gold ETFs Attract Rs 683 Crore In November On Emergence Of Omicron

The latest inflow helped in pushing the number of folios in the category by 10 per cent to 29.29 lakh in November, from 26.6 lakh in October in the preceding month.

Gold ETFs Attract Rs 683 Crore In November On Emergence Of Omicron

Trending

Gold ETFs Attract Rs 683 Crore In November On Emergence Of Omicron
outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T12:43:42+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 12:43 pm

Gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) continue to attract investor attention and have garnered net assets worth Rs 683 crore in November, as correction in the prices of the yellow metal and Omicron worries pushed investors towards safe haven assets.

This was higher than the net inflow of Rs 303 crore in October and Rs 446 crore seen in September. Prior to this, the segment saw a net inflow of Rs 24 crore in the previous month, data with the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) showed.

"Gold ETFs saw a prominent inflow for the month too. As the scare of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, Omicron is looked like a potential cause of worry for the economy now, investors could be resorting to the traditional form of investment as a hedge from market volatility," Priti Rathi Gupta, Founder, LXME, said.

Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director – Manager Research, Morningstar India, said the correction in gold prices in November and concerns over the emergence of Omicron variant of coronavirus enhanced the appeal of safe haven assets such as gold.

With the latest inflow, the net infusion in the Gold ETF category has reached Rs 4,500 crore so far this year.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

The segment witnessed just one month of net outflow, which was in July 2021 of around Rs 61.5 crore. This points towards investors' liking for yellow metal as part of their investment portfolio.

The latest inflow helped in pushing the number of folios in the category by 10 per cent to 29.29 lakh in November, from 26.6 lakh in October in the preceding month.

The number indicates that gold has made inroads into the investor's portfolio as part of their asset allocation requirement like never before.

Investments into ETFs that track the yellow metal have been witnessing a steady uptick since August 2019.

However, the asset class witnessed net outflows of Rs 141 crore in November 2020, Rs 195 crore in February 2020 and Rs 61.5 crore in July 2021.

 Srivastava said that gold functions as a strategic asset in an investor's portfolio, given its ability to act as an effective diversifier and alleviate losses during tough market conditions and economic downturns.

"During the challenging investment environment in the recent past, gold emerged as one of the better performing asset classes, thus proving its effectiveness in investors' portfolio," he said.

This aspect has not gone unnoticed by investors, which is evident from rather consistent net inflow into the Gold ETF category, he added.

The assets under management (AUM) of gold ETFs surged to Rs 18,104 crore at the end of November from Rs 17,320 crore at October-end.

Tags

PTI Gold Gold ETFs Gold exchange traded funds Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

PM Modi Says Deposit Insurance Reforms Will Boost Peoples Trust In Banking Sector

PM Modi Says Deposit Insurance Reforms Will Boost Peoples Trust In Banking Sector

Stock Market This Week: Key Trends And Know What Experts Say

Must Buy Stocks: These 5 Stocks Jumped 110% Post Diwali Despite Fall In Market

FPIs Turn Net Sellers In Markets In Dec So Far, Pull Out Rs 8,879 Crore

RIL, Infosys HDFC Bank, SBI, More Add Rs 2.28 Lakh Crore To Market Valuation

Mutual Funds: Sebi Extends Deadline For Risk Management Framework Till April 2022

The Jab Of Life: Covaxin’s Success Proves Bharat Biotech Was On Right Path

Tata Steel: How The Company Exhibits Indomitable Spirit During Covid

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pollution Capital Of The World

Pollution Capital Of The World

Long Way From Home

Long Way From Home

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Australia Thrash England By Nine Wickets

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Online Banking Frauds Doubled Post-Covid, Hyderabad Records Highest Jump

Online Banking Frauds Doubled Post-Covid, Hyderabad Records Highest Jump

‘Crypto’ Gets Highest Mentioned on Reddit in 2021; Bitcoin, Ethereum fall continues

‘Crypto’ Gets Highest Mentioned on Reddit in 2021; Bitcoin, Ethereum fall continues

Explained: How Cryptocurrencies Are Regulated Around The World

Explained: How Cryptocurrencies Are Regulated Around The World

Why Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Is Optimistic About Star Health Despite Discounted Listing

Why Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Is Optimistic About Star Health Despite Discounted Listing

Read More from Outlook

Smog Screen: Bihar's Staggering Pollution Levels Are Often Worse Than Delhi’s

Smog Screen: Bihar's Staggering Pollution Levels Are Often Worse Than Delhi’s

Giridhar Jha / On the latest list of the world’s most polluted cities released by IQAir, Bihar’s Muzaffarpur and Patna are in the 28th and 32nd position, while Gaya and Hajipur also figure in the top 100.

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Haima Deshpande / Tucked away in eastern Mumbai, the polluted industrial pocket of Mahul is a living hell for its poor residents whom even the government seems to have abandoned.

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Jayanta Oinam / Dwayne Bravo wants to end his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings. The West Indies cricketer has interests in music and now a clothing brand.

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Amborish Roychoudhury / Khorshed, who took on the name Saraswati Devi to escape the attention of her community which was against her working in Bollywood, shattered many barriers and became a pioneer music composer

Advertisement