Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Go Fashion Makes Dream Market Debut, Shares List At 91% Premium, Should You Buy?

Go Fashion shares listed at Rs 1,316, reflecting a steep jump of 90.72 per cent on the BSE. The stock further surged 94.34 per cent to Rs 1,341. At the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 1,310, jumping 89.85 per cent.

Go Fashion Makes Dream Market Debut, Shares List At 91% Premium, Should You Buy?

Trending

Go Fashion Makes Dream Market Debut, Shares List At 91% Premium, Should You Buy?
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T12:45:00+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 12:45 pm

Shares of Go Fashion, which owns women's clothing brand Go Colors, on Tuesday listed with a huge premium of nearly 91 per cent over its issue price of Rs 690.

It listed at Rs 1,316, reflecting a steep jump of 90.72 per cent on the BSE. The stock further surged 94.34 per cent to Rs 1,341.

At the NSE, it made its debut at Rs 1,310, jumping 89.85 per cent.

The initial public offer of Go Fashion (India) Limited last week received a whopping 135.46 times subscription.

The Rs 1,013.6-crore IPO had a price range of Rs 655-690 per share. JM Financial, DAM Capital Advisors (Formerly IDFC Securities) and ICICI Securities are the lead managers to the issue.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

The company is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing of a range of women's bottom-wear products under the brand 'Go Colors'.

Here is what analysts are saying, as per Mint and Moneycontrol.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd

The IPO got its debut at Rs 1310 on NSE with a gain of near 90 per cent against its issue price of Rs 690. The aggressive investors who got the allotment can put a stop loss of Rs 1000 and hold the stock with a long-term view, while safe investors can book the profit and wait for new buying opportunities at the lower levels.

Go Colors has a sturdy brand value with fluctuating revenues while the company moved into losses in FY21. However, as the number of working women is increasing along with the evolving fashion trends it is expected that the company can have a strong growth momentum. The company has a strong management team with a mixed bag of financials and it is expected that it may perform well.

Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities

Those who got Go Fashion shares via allotment should book 50 per cent profit and get their principal back in their pocket. They should wait with the rest 50 per cent for the immediate target of Rs 1500. Those who fail to get Go Fashion shares through allotment are advised to wait for profit-booking and buy at around Rs 1050 to Rs 1100 levels for an immediate target of Rs 1500 maintaining stop loss at Rs 920.

In case, profit-booking triggers before achieving the Rs 1500 target, those who book profit at current levels are advised to re-enter at Rs 1050 to Rs 1100 levels for Rs 1500 per share target in short term.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Go Fashion Listing Go Fashion Go Fashion IPO Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

No Decision On Banning Crypto-Related Advertisements: Finance Minister Tells Upper House

No Decision On Banning Crypto-Related Advertisements: Finance Minister Tells Upper House

Funding Alert: Bessemer Venture Raises $220 Million, Adda247 Bags $20 Million

Anand Rathi Wealth IPO: Price Band Set At Rs 530-550 Per Share. Check Details

What Could Be The Economic And Political Cost Of Omicron Spread In India?

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

Sensex Jumps Over 500 Points. PowerGrid, Axis Bank, SBI, More Among Top Gainers

Shiba Inu Rises Over 20%, Omicron Coin Up 945% After WHO Declares New Covid Variant

Asia Shares Mixed As Investors Weigh Omicron Economic Risks

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Go Fashion To Make Market Debut Today. Here Is What Analysts Are Saying

Go Fashion To Make Market Debut Today. Here Is What Analysts Are Saying

Best Stocks To Buy Today: List of Stocks You Must Watch For Profitable Gains

Best Stocks To Buy Today: List of Stocks You Must Watch For Profitable Gains

Star Health IPO To Open Today, Company Raises Rs 3,217 Crore. Should You Buy?

Star Health IPO To Open Today, Company Raises Rs 3,217 Crore. Should You Buy?

Meet Parag Agrawal: The New Indian Origin CEO Of Twitter

Meet Parag Agrawal: The New Indian Origin CEO Of Twitter

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Threat: Next 15 Days Crucial To Understand Global Impact

Omicron Threat: Next 15 Days Crucial To Understand Global Impact

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / The preliminary clinical data coming for the Omicron indicates that it has different sort of symptoms which is mainly intense fatigue.

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

'Speed Up Vaccination In View Of Omicron': Top Virologist Shahid Jameel Advises India

Preetha Nair / Eminent virologist Shahid Jameel speaks to Outlook about the new Covid variant Omicron and its implications.

IPL 2022 Retention: Teams To Reveal Players They Want To Keep

IPL 2022 Retention: Teams To Reveal Players They Want To Keep

Jayanta Oinam / Indian Premier League franchises will submit the list of players retained for the 2022 edition on Tuesday (November 30).

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

Neeraj Thakur / After taking over as CTO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal’s main focus was on using AI and ML to identify hate speech and bots that were used to spread misinformation through the microblogging site.

Advertisement