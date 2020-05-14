FM Sitharaman Announces 2% Interest Subvention On Smallest Category MUDRA Loans

May 14, 2020
Poshan
As much as Rs 1,500 crore interest subvention would be given for MUDRA-Shishu loans of up to Rs 50,000.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 May 2020
Employees work at an apparel manufacturing unit, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Noida Sector 58.
PTI Photo
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a 2 per cent interest subvention on the smallest category of loans given under the MUDRA scheme.

The announcement by Sitharaman is a part of the second tranche of the nine measures announced by the government on Thursday to benefit migrants, street vendors, small traders and farmers as part of a Rs 20 trillion package to revive the economy.

(With PTI inputs)

