FM Sitharaman Announces 2% Interest Subvention On Smallest Category MUDRA Loans

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a 2 per cent interest subvention on the smallest category of loans given under the MUDRA scheme.
As much as Rs 1,500 crore interest subvention would be given for MUDRA-Shishu loans of up to Rs 50,000.
The announcement by Sitharaman is a part of the second tranche of the nine measures announced by the government on Thursday to benefit migrants, street vendors, small traders and farmers as part of a Rs 20 trillion package to revive the economy.
(With PTI inputs)
Highlights: TDS, TCS Rate For Non-salaried Payments For FY 2020-21 Cut By 25%, Says FM
FM Extends Generous Support To MSMEs, Announces Rs 3 Lakh Crore Collateral-free Loan
After PM's 'Vocal For Local' Call, CAPF Canteens To Sell Only Indigenous Products From June 1
With Birthday Cake, Delhi Police Surprise Ex-IAF Officer Who Turned 100 In 2020
'Headline Hunting, No Detail': Congress On Rs 20 Lakh Crore Stimulus Package
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
PM Modi's Push For Self-reliance Is A Step In The Right Direction
'Wanted To Run Away': The IPL Team Yuvraj Singh Hated To Play For