Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Fitch Ratings Keeps India's Ranking Unchanged, Says Risks To Medium Term Growth Narrowing

Fitch forecast growth of around 7 per cent between FY24 (fiscal ending March 2024) and FY26 (fiscal ending March 2026), supported by the government's reform agenda.

Fitch Ratings Keeps India's Ranking Unchanged, Says Risks To Medium Term Growth Narrowing

Trending

Fitch Ratings Keeps India's Ranking Unchanged, Says Risks To Medium Term Growth Narrowing
outlookindia.com
2021-11-17T09:06:39+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 17 Nov 2021, Updated: 17 Nov 2021 9:06 am

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday said the risks to India's medium-term growth outlook are narrowing with rapid economic recovery from the pandemic and easing financial sector pressures as it kept the sovereign rating unchanged at 'BBB-' -- the lowest investment grade rating-- with a negative outlook.

The rating balances a still-strong medium-term growth outlook and external resilience from solid foreign-reserve buffers, against high public debt, a weak financial sector and some lagging structural issues, it said.

"We forecast robust GDP growth of 8.7 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 2022 (FY22) and 10 per cent in FY23 (ending March 2023), supported by the resilience of India's economy, which has facilitated a swift cyclical recovery from the Delta Covid-19 variant wave in 2Q21," Fitch said while affirming India at 'BBB-'; with a negative outlook.

Fitch forecast growth of around 7 per cent between FY24 (fiscal ending March 2024) and FY26 (fiscal ending March 2026), supported by the government's reform agenda and the closing of the negative output resulting from the pandemic shock.

"The government's production-linked incentive scheme to boost foreign direct investment, labour reform and the creation of a 'bad bank', along with an infrastructure investment drive and the National Monetisation Pipeline, should support the growth outlook if fully implemented. Nevertheless, there are challenges to this outlook, given the uneven nature of the economic recovery and reform implementation risks," Fitch said.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Fitch had in June last year revised the outlook for India to 'negative' from 'stable' on grounds that the coronavirus pandemic had significantly weakened the country's growth outlook and exposed the challenges associated with a high public debt burden.

India enjoyed a 'BBB-' rating since the upgrade in August 2006 but the outlook has oscillated between stable and negative.

In affirming the 'BBB-' rating, Fitch on Tuesday maintained a negative outlook for the rating reflecting "lingering uncertainty around the medium-term debt trajectory, particularly given India's limited fiscal headroom relative to rating peers."

'BBB-' is the lowest investment-grade rating.

"The country's rapid economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and easing financial sector pressures are narrowing risks to the medium-term growth outlook," Fitch said in a statement.

Tags

Outlook Business Team Fitch Ratings Fitch Ratings India Outlook GDP Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Drops Over 200 Points. HDFC Top Loser, Followed By Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, More

Sensex Drops Over 200 Points. HDFC Top Loser, Followed By Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, More

Amazon Marijuana Sale: Can Jeff Bezos-Owned Company Be Held Liable For Sale Of Drugs Under NDPS Act?

Rajasthan Cuts Petrol Price By Rs 4 Per Litre, Diesel By Rs 5 Per Litre

Stocks In Focus: These 8 Stocks You Must Watch For Today’s Trading Session

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-Backed Akasa Air Orders 72 Boeing 737 MAX Aircrafts

China Surpasses USA In Wealth Gain Says: McKinsey & Co Report

Zee-Invesco Shareholder Dispute: NCLT Adjourns Hearing To December 14

First Fisheries Incubator Launched To Help Aqua-Preneurs

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramp Up

Ramp Up

Aces High

Aces High

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Business

Reinvigorating Private Investment Crucial For India To Realise Complete Growth Potential: RBI Gov

Reinvigorating Private Investment Crucial For India To Realise Complete Growth Potential: RBI Gov

Rupee Closes 9 Paise Higher At 74.37 Against Dollar On Tuesday

Rupee Closes 9 Paise Higher At 74.37 Against Dollar On Tuesday

Ola Personnel Rejig: Quality Assurance Chief Exits, New Futurefactory Chief Appointed

Ola Personnel Rejig: Quality Assurance Chief Exits, New Futurefactory Chief Appointed

Piyush Goyal Says India Received Record FDI In The Last 7 Years, Hopes To See Trends Continue

Piyush Goyal Says India Received Record FDI In The Last 7 Years, Hopes To See Trends Continue

Read More from Outlook

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Gadchiroli Encounter: Meet The Man Behind The 'C-60 Force' Fighting Maoists In Maharashtra

Haima Deshpande / The special C-60 Force was set up by K P Raghuvanshi in 1990 and has been singularly responsible for the reduction in the instances of attacks by Maoists in Gadchiroli.

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Jyotika Sood / An MBA degree is no longer a ticket to a cushy corporate job. For many, the degree is just the beginning of unconventional careers.

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

New Zealand Have Edge Over India In T20s - Statistical Preview

Syed Pervez Qaiser / New Zealand cricket team will be playing against India in three T20Is on November 17 (Jaipur), 19 (Ranchi) and 21 (Kolkata).

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Will US Slap Sanction Against India For Buying S400-Missile System From Russia?

Seema Guha / According to Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) passed by the US Congress in 2017, any country working against US interests will be under sanctions.

Advertisement