Fiscal Deficit To Be At 3.4% Of GDP This Year, Says Piyush Goyal In Budget Speech

Presenting the interim budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal also said that current account deficit is likely to be 2.5 per cent of GDP this year.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 February 2019
Union Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the fiscal deficit will be at 3.4 per cent of GDP this year.

Presenting the interim Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha, Goyal also said that current account deficit is likely to be 2.5 per cent of GDP this year.

He further said India attracted USD 239 billion in FDI (foreign direct investment) in the last five years.

"We have liberalised FDI allowing more investment through automatic route," he said.

Stating that the government had "undertaken path-breaking structural reforms by introducing GST and other reforms", he said that the NDA government has been able to rein in inflation.

"If we had not controlled inflation, our families would have been spending 35-40 per cent more on daily use items," Goyal said.

PTI

or just type initial letters