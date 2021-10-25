Advertisement
Monday, Oct 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Fintech Firm Clear Bags $75 Million In Series C funding Round Led By Kora Capital

The company said in a statement it will use the funds to enhance the firm’s expansion into B2B credit and payments and would also expand its footprint to the global markets.

Fintech Firm Clear Bags $75 Million In Series C funding Round Led By Kora Capital

Trending

Fintech Firm Clear Bags $75 Million In Series C funding Round Led By Kora Capital
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T10:07:10+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 10:07 am

Fintech IT firm Clear said it has raised $75 million (around Rs 562 crore) in its Series C funding round led by Kora Capital.

Other investors such as fintech Global fintech Stripe, Alua Capital and Think Investments also participated in the funding round. An existing investor also contributed to the round.

The company said in a statement it will use the funds to enhance the firm’s expansion into B2B credit and payments and would also expand its footprint to the global markets.

Related Stories

Is Revival In Sight?

Archit Gupta, CEO at Clear, said, “We welcome Kora, Stripe and our other incoming investors. Kora has strong experience in technology players in emerging markets and Stripe is a global technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet - we are excited to learn from both of them.”

Gupta added that the company is doubling down on its SaaS platform to help businesses with collateral-free debt and payments. With this funding, the company would be able to expand its global footprints.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Clear, which owns ClearTax, claims that its software-as-a-service (Saas) platform has witnessed 5 times growth in the last 18 months with the addition of over 3,000 large enterprise customers.

The company aims to serve over 10,000 large enterprises and 10 million small businesses over the next couple of years.

Meanwhile, Nitin Saigal, CEO at Kora, said, “We are excited to partner with Clear as they innovate at scale in the Indian SaaS ecosystem, enabling Enterprises and SMEs to automate their workflows around taxation, invoicing and several other adjacencies.”

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Kora Capital Series C Clear ClearTax Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

After PNB, Vodafone, Now Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Indiabulls Housing Finance Is Under F&O Ban On NSE Today

After PNB, Vodafone, Now Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Indiabulls Housing Finance Is Under F&O Ban On NSE Today

Sensex Drops Over 100 Points In Early Trade. Asian Paints Top Loser, Followed By HCL Tech, Induslnd Bank, More

This Is How You Can Use Financial Planning Calculator To Manage Your Budget

Stocks In Focus Today: Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, More

Stock Market Forecast This Week: Benchmark Indices May Face Volatility. Know What Experts Are Saying

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) Pull Out Rs 3,825 Crore In October So Far. Check What Analysts Are Saying

Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme To Open On October 25. Should You Buy?

Market Valuation Of Five Of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Plunges By Over Rs 1.42 Lakh Crore. HUL, RIL Most Hit

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

Pakistan End Cricket World Cup Jinx Against India In Style

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Business

PLI Scheme: Panasonic India Plans To Spend Rs 300 Crore To Enhance Manufacturing

PLI Scheme: Panasonic India Plans To Spend Rs 300 Crore To Enhance Manufacturing

Q2 Earnings: Orient Electric Profit Rises At Rs 35 Crore, MCX Profit Down 44 Per Cent, More

Q2 Earnings: Orient Electric Profit Rises At Rs 35 Crore, MCX Profit Down 44 Per Cent, More

Sri Lanka Seeks $500 Million Loan From India For Fuel Purchases Amid Forex crisis

Sri Lanka Seeks $500 Million Loan From India For Fuel Purchases Amid Forex crisis

PhonePe Pulls Pulls Back Petition Against BharatPe, Will File Fresh Suit

PhonePe Pulls Pulls Back Petition Against BharatPe, Will File Fresh Suit

Read More from Outlook

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Drugs, Bollywood And Politics: The Dark Underbelly Of Mumbai

Haima Deshpande / Intertwining threads connect the business in illegal drugs with the city’s high and mighty.

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Cruise Drugs Case: Video Shows Hotelier Kunal Jani Inside NCB Office While Aryan Khan Was Arrested

Outlook Web Desk / Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, was arrested on October 2 on a cruise in connection to the possession of illegal drugs.

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

OUTLOOK EXCLUSIVE: New York Yankees Investors Keen To Buy An IPL Team

Soumitra Bose / The owners of the two new IPL teams will be named by the BCCI on Monday in Dubai. Three foreign entities, including Manchester United, are in the fray.

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Love, Longing And Shah Rukh: Growing Up With DDLJ In The Time Of Mandal And Kamandal

Chinki Sinha / Shah Rukh Khan called himself a peddler of love. That’s better than the pitches selling religion. Love is all we need now.

Advertisement