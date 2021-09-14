India’s exports rose approx 45.8% to reach US$33.28 billion in August 2021, according to data released by the Commerce Ministry on Tuesday. This compares to US$22.8 Billion recorded in August 2020.

According to the data, imports in August 2020 surged by 51.7% to approx US$47.1 billion.

Trade deficit in August widened to touch US$13.8 billion compared US$8.2 billion in August 2020.

Cumulative value of exports between April-August this year expanded to USD 164.10 billion, a 67.3% increase on a year-over-year basis.

Imports during April-August 2021 stood at US$ 219.63 billion compared to US$121.42 billion, the previous year.