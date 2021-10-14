Exports Rise 21.44 Per Cent To $54.06 Billion In September, Imports Rise 70 Per Cent

India's overall exports in September this year, inclusive of merchandise and services combined, rose 21.44 per cent to $54.06 billion on a year-over-year basis, as per the latest data revealed by the ministry of commerce. Overall imports for the same time period grew 70 per cent to reach $68.49 billion.



Overall trade balance for September 2021 stood at a negative $14.43 billion. It was $4.23 billion in September 2020.

Compared to September 2019, which is the period before the pandemic began in 2020, overall exports and imports grew by 26.03 per cent and 44.11 per cent respectively.

Further, oil imports in the same time period rose to $17.44 billion in dollar terms. This is almost a three-fold rise compared to September 2020 when it stood at $5.83 billion.

The trade deficit widened to $22.59 billion in September 2021 compared to $2.96 billion in the year-ago period.