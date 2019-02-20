Ericsson Case: Anil Ambani Held Guilty Of Contempt, To Be Jailed If He Fails To Pay Rs 453 Crore

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani and two directors guilty of contempt in pleas filed by telecom equipment maker Ericsson for not clearing its dues of Rs 550 crore. The top court has asked Ambani to pay Rs 453 crore to Ericsson in four weeks, failing which he will have to serve three months of jail term.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 cr each one of them, if not deposited within a month, 1-month jail will be awarded.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman and Vineet Saran on February 13 reserved its judgement when Ericsson India had alleged that the Reliance Group has money to invest in the Rafale jet deal but they were unable to clear its Rs 550-crore dues, a charge which was vehemently denied by the Anil Ambani-led company.

Ambani had earlier told the top court that with the failure of its assets sale deal with elder brother Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio his company has entered insolvency proceedings and is not in control of the funds.

Reliance Communications (RCom) had also told the court that they had tried to move "heaven and earth" to ensure Ericsson gets its due but was unable to do so due to failure of assets sale deal with Jio.

The contempt plea was filed against Ambani, Reliance Telecom chairman Satish Seth, Reliance Infratel chairperson Chhaya Virani and SBI chairman.

The court on October 23 had asked RCom to clear the dues by December 15, 2018, saying delayed payment would attract an interest of 12 per cent per annum.

The plea by Ericsson had then sought that the court direct Ambani and the lenders forum to hand over the Rs 550 crore with interest from sale proceeds as per the October 23 order.

