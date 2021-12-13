Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Elon’s Marvin Meme Coin Jumps Over 3,000%; Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall

Meme coin Elon’s Marvin, named after Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Havanese dog Marvin, recorded a huge jump. However, Bitcoin was down 0.47 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Ethereum fell 1.1 per cent.

Elon’s Marvin Meme Coin Jumps Over 3,000%; Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall

Trending

Elon’s Marvin Meme Coin Jumps Over 3,000%; Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T10:26:56+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 10:26 am

Mainstream cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) continued to trade at a discount over the last 24 hours, while another small cryptocurrency named Elon’s Marvin scaled a new high jumping more than 3,000 per cent on December 13, according to data from global market exchange coinmarketcap.com. Elon’s Marvin is named after Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Havanese dog Marvin.

The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, fell 0.47 per cent and was trading at $48,929.61 as at 9.10 am. Its market cap is now $9,26,15,38,66,027 with a circulating supply of 1,88,99,443 BTC.

Ethereum was trading at $3996.52 and is down by 1.14 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) is down by 0.59 per cent in the last 24 hours. Solana (SOL) was trading at $167.73, down 1.04 per cent, and Cardano (ADA) is down by 5.55 per cent to $1.31

Meme Coins

Dogecoin witnessed a fall of 1.24 per cent and was trading at $0.1656 at 9.10 am. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 3.84 per cent and was trading at $0.00003554. Dogelon Mars (ELON) was up by 1.87 per cent and was trading at $0.000001179, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.04016 and was up by 0.46 per cent.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.25 trillion, registering a decrease of 0.73 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $70.32 billion, down 7.72 per cent.

Elon’s Marvin (MARVIN) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 3,160.64 per cent; it was trading at $0.1667 at 9.10 am. On the other hand, Big Brain Capital DAO (BBC DAO) witnessed maximum loss, falling 97.32 per cent and was trading at $$0.0000001631.

Latest Updates

Even as Indian Parliament debates the proposed cryptocurrency bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter account was "briefly compromised" on Sunday.  "The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored," PMO India tweeted.

Meanwhile, financial content provider TickerPlant, which is a subsidiary of Chennai-based Financial Technologies Group known as 63 Moons, has launched a global cryptocurrency app called CryptoWire. The app is intended to act as a one-stop solution for all aspects related to these digital assets, reported NDTV.com.

Tags

Outlook Money Team Cryptocurrency Narendra Modi Bitcoins Ethereum Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points. PowerGrid, Axis Bank, NTPC Among Top Gainers

Sensex Jumps Over 350 Points. PowerGrid, Axis Bank, NTPC Among Top Gainers

MedPlus IPO Opens Today: Know What Brokerage Houses Say Before You Subscribe

Stocks To Buy Today: Tata Motors, Zydus Cadila, Vedanta, More Could Give Profit

Know The Four Types of Cryptocurrencies Based On Their Utility

5 Common Tax Filing Mistakes To Steer Clear Of This ITR Season

US Solar Diplomacy Makes For Good Business For India

PM Modi Says Deposit Insurance Reforms Will Boost Peoples Trust In Banking Sector

Stock Market This Week: Key Trends And Know What Experts Say

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pollution Capital Of The World

Pollution Capital Of The World

The Gas Chamber

The Gas Chamber

No Future For Our Future Generations

No Future For Our Future Generations

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Must Buy Stocks: These 5 Stocks Jumped 110% Post Diwali Despite Fall In Market

Must Buy Stocks: These 5 Stocks Jumped 110% Post Diwali Despite Fall In Market

Gold ETFs Attract Rs 683 Crore In November On Emergence Of Omicron

Gold ETFs Attract Rs 683 Crore In November On Emergence Of Omicron

FPIs Turn Net Sellers In Markets In Dec So Far, Pull Out Rs 8,879 Crore

FPIs Turn Net Sellers In Markets In Dec So Far, Pull Out Rs 8,879 Crore

RIL, Infosys HDFC Bank, SBI, More Add Rs 2.28 Lakh Crore To Market Valuation

RIL, Infosys HDFC Bank, SBI, More Add Rs 2.28 Lakh Crore To Market Valuation

Read More from Outlook

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / While the Trinamool Congress in Goa has promised to provide Rs. 5000 to 'empower the women' of Goa, BJP is keeping up with the freebie promises to special groups in the state.

J&K Admn Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

J&K Admn Turns Covid Into Political Virus, Permits Selective Politicians To Have Rallies

Naseer Ganai / On Sunday, Omar Abdullah addressed a huge gathering whereas the PDP was not allowed to hold a youth convention. J&K government cited Covid-19 restrictions for the latter.

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan's Perfect Home Record And More

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan's Perfect Home Record And More

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Pakistan's home series against West Indies starts Monday with the first T20I in Karachi. Here's a look at the numbers that matter.

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

PM Modi In Varanasi To Inaugurate Kashi Corridor Today: 10 Things To Know

Rakhi Bose / PM Narendra Modi will be in Varanasi for a 2-day visit and inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor connecting the Kashi Vishwanath temple to the ghats in Varanasi.

Advertisement