Elon’s Marvin Meme Coin Jumps Over 3,000%; Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall

Mainstream cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) continued to trade at a discount over the last 24 hours, while another small cryptocurrency named Elon’s Marvin scaled a new high jumping more than 3,000 per cent on December 13, according to data from global market exchange coinmarketcap.com. Elon’s Marvin is named after Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Havanese dog Marvin.

The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, fell 0.47 per cent and was trading at $48,929.61 as at 9.10 am. Its market cap is now $9,26,15,38,66,027 with a circulating supply of 1,88,99,443 BTC.

Ethereum was trading at $3996.52 and is down by 1.14 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) is down by 0.59 per cent in the last 24 hours. Solana (SOL) was trading at $167.73, down 1.04 per cent, and Cardano (ADA) is down by 5.55 per cent to $1.31

Meme Coins

Dogecoin witnessed a fall of 1.24 per cent and was trading at $0.1656 at 9.10 am. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 3.84 per cent and was trading at $0.00003554. Dogelon Mars (ELON) was up by 1.87 per cent and was trading at $0.000001179, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.04016 and was up by 0.46 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.25 trillion, registering a decrease of 0.73 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $70.32 billion, down 7.72 per cent.

Elon’s Marvin (MARVIN) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 3,160.64 per cent; it was trading at $0.1667 at 9.10 am. On the other hand, Big Brain Capital DAO (BBC DAO) witnessed maximum loss, falling 97.32 per cent and was trading at $$0.0000001631.

Latest Updates

Even as Indian Parliament debates the proposed cryptocurrency bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter account was "briefly compromised" on Sunday. "The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored," PMO India tweeted.

Meanwhile, financial content provider TickerPlant, which is a subsidiary of Chennai-based Financial Technologies Group known as 63 Moons, has launched a global cryptocurrency app called CryptoWire. The app is intended to act as a one-stop solution for all aspects related to these digital assets, reported NDTV.com.