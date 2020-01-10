January 10, 2020
Poshan
ED Attaches Chanda Kochhar's Assets Worth Rs 78-Crore, Including Her Mumbai House

The ED is probing Kochhar and her husband in a money laundering case when she was the ICICI Bank chairman.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 January 2020
Former ICICI Bank Chairman Chanda Kochhar
Assets worth Rs 78 crore have been attached by the ED in connection with a money-laundering probe against former ICICI Bank Chairman Chanda Kochhar and others, officials said on Friday.

A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued for attachment of the properties that includes Kochhar's Mumbai-based house and some other assets belonging to a company linked to her, they said.

The book value of the attached assets is Rs 78 crore, they said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and others in a case of alleged irregularities and money laundering in giving loans by the bank to the Videocon group.



