ED Attaches Chanda Kochhar's Assets Worth Rs 78-Crore, Including Her Mumbai House

Assets worth Rs 78 crore have been attached by the ED in connection with a money-laundering probe against former ICICI Bank Chairman Chanda Kochhar and others, officials said on Friday.
A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued for attachment of the properties that includes Kochhar's Mumbai-based house and some other assets belonging to a company linked to her, they said.
The book value of the attached assets is Rs 78 crore, they said.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and others in a case of alleged irregularities and money laundering in giving loans by the bank to the Videocon group.
