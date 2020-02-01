Economic Survey Sources Data From Wikipedia, Private Entities

The Economic Survey 2019-20 has sourced certain data from Wikipedia, which is not considered a reliable source of information.
Besides Wikipedia, the Survey has also relied on data from other private sources such as Bloomberg, ICRA, CMIE, Indian Institute of Management (Bengaluru), Forbes and the BSE.
Wikipedia is a free online encyclopedia, created and edited by volunteers around the world and hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation.
Other sources from which data have been used include heritage.org, fraserinstitute.org and Ambit Capital.
Data have also been sourced from International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, CIBIL, National Sample Survey Office, Department of Consumer Affairs, United Nations, SIDBI.
The Survey is also marked by quotes from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Rig Veda, Adam Smith's 'An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations', Kautilya's Arthashastra, and Tamil saint and philosopher Thiruvalluvar's treatise The Thirukural.
The Economic Survey advocates 10 new ideas that benefit markets as well as the economy.
