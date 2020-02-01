February 01, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Business  »  Economic Survey Sources Data From Wikipedia, Private Entities

Economic Survey Sources Data From Wikipedia, Private Entities

Wikipedia is a free online encyclopedia, created and edited by volunteers around the world and hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation.

PTI 01 February 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Economic Survey Sources Data From Wikipedia, Private Entities
Krishnamurthy Subramanian, the Chief Economic Advisor to India. (ANI)
Economic Survey Sources Data From Wikipedia, Private Entities
outlookindia.com
2020-02-01T08:59:26+0530

The Economic Survey 2019-20 has sourced certain data from Wikipedia, which is not considered a reliable source of information.

Besides Wikipedia, the Survey has also relied on data from other private sources such as Bloomberg, ICRA, CMIE, Indian Institute of Management (Bengaluru), Forbes and the BSE.

Wikipedia is a free online encyclopedia, created and edited by volunteers around the world and hosted by the Wikimedia Foundation.

Other sources from which data have been used include heritage.org, fraserinstitute.org and Ambit Capital.

Data have also been sourced from International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Reserve Bank of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India, CIBIL, National Sample Survey Office, Department of Consumer Affairs, United Nations, SIDBI.

The Survey is also marked by quotes from Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Rig Veda, Adam Smith's 'An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations', Kautilya's Arthashastra, and Tamil saint and philosopher Thiruvalluvar's treatise The Thirukural.

The Economic Survey advocates 10 new ideas that benefit markets as well as the economy.

Next Story >>

Union Budget 2020 Live Updates: Amid Slowdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Budget Today

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Nirmala Sitharaman Amit Shah Narendra Modi New Delhi Union Budget 2020 Business

More from Business

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos