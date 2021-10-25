Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Earnings Impact: Reliance Industries Shares Jump Nearly 3 Per Cent, ICICI Bank Shares Zoom Over 14 Per Cent

Shares of Reliance Industries on Monday gained nearly 3 per cent after the company reported a 43 per cent jump in its September quarter net profit.

Earnings Impact: Reliance Industries Shares Jump Nearly 3 Per Cent, ICICI Bank Shares Zoom Over 14 Per Cent

Trending

Earnings Impact: Reliance Industries Shares Jump Nearly 3 Per Cent, ICICI Bank Shares Zoom Over 14 Per Cent
outlookindia.com
2021-10-25T12:03:06+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 25 Oct 2021, Updated: 25 Oct 2021 12:03 pm

Shares of Reliance Industries on Monday gained nearly 3 per cent after the company reported a 43 per cent jump in its September quarter net profit.

The market heavyweight stock jumped 2.73 per cent to Rs 2,699 on BSE.

On NSE, it gained 2 per cent to Rs 2,680. Later, the stock gave up early gains on profit-taking and was trading nearly 1 per cent lower.

Related Stories

Sports NFTs - A Brave New World

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's firm on Friday reported a 43 per cent jump in its September quarter net profit as its businesses from oil to retail fired on all cylinders, growing both sequentially and on a year-on-year basis.

Net profit of Rs 13,680 crore, or Rs 20.88 per share, in July-September compared with Rs 9,567 crore, or Rs 14.84 a share, in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Revenue was up 49 per cent at Rs 1,91,532 crore.

Meanwhile, shares of ICICI Bank jumped over 14 per cent after the company reported its highest ever quarterly profit on standalone basis at Rs 5,511 crore for September quarter 2021-22.

The stock zoomed 12.36 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 853 on BSE. On NSE, it jumped 14.18 per cent to its 52-week high of Rs 867.

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported its highest ever quarterly profit on a standalone basis at Rs 5,511 crore for September quarter 2021-22 on the back of healthy loan growth across verticals, aided by a fall in bad loans.

The lender logged a standalone net profit of Rs 4,251 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also rose to Rs 26,031 crore in July-September period of 2021-22, as against Rs 23,651 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On a consolidated basis also, the lender posted its highest ever profit at Rs 6,092 crore in the quarter, as against Rs 4,882 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Business Team Reliance Industries ICICI Bank ICICI Bank Results RIL Results Reliance Industries Results Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Currency Buzz: Know How Much Rupee Fell Today Against The Dollar

Currency Buzz: Know How Much Rupee Fell Today Against The Dollar

Govt Receives Final Dividend Of Rs 6,665 Crore In FY21 From BPCL

Maruti Suzuki Posts 66 Per Cent Fall in Net Profit In Q2. Buy, Sell Or Hold? Know What Analysts Say

Digital Bus Ticketing Startup Chalo Acquires Amazon-Backed Bus Aggregator Shuttl

Neobank Startup Zolve Bags Rs 300 Crore In Series A Round By Partners Of DST Global

Upcoming IPO: Policybazaar, SJS Enterprises To Go Public In November. Check Details

RBI Approves Baldev Prakash As Jammu And Kashmir Bank CEO

Reliance New Energy Offers Rs 375 Per Share To Acquire 4.91 Crore Shares Of Sterling and Wilson Solar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

67th National Film Awards 2021: Rajinikanth, Kangana, Manoj Bajpayee Receive Awards

Advertisement

More from Business

Teleperformance India Recognised As ‘Top 50 Best Workplaces For Women’

Teleperformance India Recognised As ‘Top 50 Best Workplaces For Women’

Reinsurer Swiss Re To Buy 23 Per Cent Stake In Paytm's Insurance Arm For Rs 920 Crore

Reinsurer Swiss Re To Buy 23 Per Cent Stake In Paytm's Insurance Arm For Rs 920 Crore

Indians Paid Rs 263 Billion In Foreign Exchange Fees In 2020: New Study Reveals

Indians Paid Rs 263 Billion In Foreign Exchange Fees In 2020: New Study Reveals

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Makes History As His One-Day Wealth Touches Rs 2.71 Lakh Crore

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Makes History As His One-Day Wealth Touches Rs 2.71 Lakh Crore

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan Drug Case Live Updates | Arrested For An Offence We Did Not Commit, Argues Amit Desai

Aryan Khan Drug Case Live Updates | Arrested For An Offence We Did Not Commit, Argues Amit Desai

Outlook Web Bureau / The Bombay High Court is hearing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail petition in connection with his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3.

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Ashwani Sharma / Pratibha Singh talks about her decision to contest the poll and carry forward the legacy of ‘Raja Sahib’, ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh.

T20 World Cup, Live: Tymal Mills, Others Restrict Bangladesh To 124/9

T20 World Cup, Live: Tymal Mills, Others Restrict Bangladesh To 124/9

Koushik Paul / Follow live updates and cricket scores of Bangladesh vs England, ICC Men's T20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi.

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Advertisement