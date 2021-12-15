Dogecoin fell over 5 %, Binance Ties With Indonesian Telco To Form Crypto Exchange

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has partnered with MDI Ventures, PT Telkom Indonesia’s venture capital arm on Wednesday, December 15, to launch a crypto exchange platform in the country, Cointelegraph reported. Top meme coin by market value Dogecoin (DOGE) is falling more than 5 per cent in the last 24 hours, meanwhile, other coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and mainstream coins such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) is rising in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.73 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $48,201.47 at 5:00 pm, while its dominance in the crypto market is currently 41.54 per cent, an increase of 0.9 per cent over the day. Ethereum (ETH) rise 1.12 per cent and was trading at $3,855.37, Binance Coin (BNB) with the rise of 1.28 per cent was trading at $526.00. Solana (SOL) was trading at $165.20, rising by 6.24 per cent, and Cardano (ADA) fell by 0.82 per cent to $1.25.

Meme Coins

Except for Dogecoin (DOGE) all major meme coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have all had their prices rise in the last 24 hours. Recently, Elon Musk declared that Tesla will accept Dogecoin for merchandise.

Dogecoin witnessed a fall of 8.44 per cent and was trading at $0.1786 at 5:00 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was up by 0.93 per cent and was trading at $0.00003375, Dogelon Mars rise by 3.39 per cent and was trading at $0.000001163, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.03994 and recorded a jump of 9.92 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.20 trillion, registering an increase of 1.17 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $97.83 billion, up by 7.79 per cent.

SafeDogecoin (SAFEDOGE) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 4550.15 per cent; it was trading at $0.6688 at 5:00 pm. On the other hand, MoonLiftProtocol (MLTPX) witnessed maximum loss, falling 95.17 per cent; it was trading at $0.000004566.

Latest Update

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has made an agreement that will broaden blockchain adoption throughout Indonesia, which is home to about 240 million people, reported cointelegraph.com, citing a joint announcement, Cointelegraph reported.

Binance will supply asset management infrastructure and technology to help with the development of the new exchange platform. The partnership will also aim to expand the use of blockchain technology in Indonesia in general, the report added.