Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Dogecoin fell over 5 %, Binance Ties With Indonesian Telco To Form Crypto Exchange

After witnessing a steady fall for a few days, finally, Bitcoin was up by 1.73 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Dogecoin fell by 8.44 per cent, according to coinmarketcap.com, a global cryptocurrency exchange.

Dogecoin fell over 5 %, Binance Ties With Indonesian Telco To Form Crypto Exchange

Trending

Dogecoin fell over 5 %, Binance Ties With Indonesian Telco To Form Crypto Exchange
outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T20:29:26+05:30
Outlook Money Team

Outlook Money Team

More stories from Outlook Money Team
View All

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 8:29 pm

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has partnered with MDI Ventures, PT Telkom Indonesia’s venture capital arm on Wednesday, December 15, to launch a crypto exchange platform in the country, Cointelegraph reported. Top meme coin by market value Dogecoin (DOGE) is falling more than 5 per cent in the last 24 hours, meanwhile, other coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and mainstream coins such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) is rising in the last 24 hours, according to coinmarketcap.com.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.73 per cent in the last 24 hours and was trading at $48,201.47 at 5:00 pm, while its dominance in the crypto market is currently 41.54 per cent, an increase of 0.9 per cent over the day. Ethereum (ETH) rise 1.12 per cent and was trading at $3,855.37, Binance Coin (BNB) with the rise of 1.28 per cent was trading at $526.00. Solana (SOL) was trading at $165.20, rising by 6.24 per cent, and Cardano (ADA) fell by 0.82 per cent to $1.25. 

Meme Coins 

Except for Dogecoin (DOGE) all major meme coins such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have all had their prices rise in the last 24 hours. Recently, Elon Musk declared that Tesla will accept Dogecoin for merchandise. 

Dogecoin witnessed a fall of 8.44 per cent and was trading at $0.1786 at 5:00 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was up by 0.93 per cent and was trading at $0.00003375, Dogelon Mars rise by 3.39 per cent and was trading at $0.000001163, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.03994 and recorded a jump of 9.92 per cent.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $2.20 trillion, registering an increase of 1.17 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $97.83 billion, up by 7.79 per cent.

SafeDogecoin (SAFEDOGE) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 4550.15 per cent; it was trading at $0.6688 at 5:00 pm. On the other hand, MoonLiftProtocol (MLTPX) witnessed maximum loss, falling 95.17 per cent; it was trading at $0.000004566. 

Latest Update 

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has made an agreement that will broaden blockchain adoption throughout Indonesia, which is home to about 240 million people, reported cointelegraph.com, citing a joint announcement, Cointelegraph reported.

Binance will supply asset management infrastructure and technology to help with the development of the new exchange platform. The partnership will also aim to expand the use of blockchain technology in Indonesia in general, the report added. 

Tags

Outlook Money Team Cryptocurrency bitcoin, cryptocurrency Dogecoin Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Digital Lending In India: More Than 60% Loans Came From NBFCs

Digital Lending In India: More Than 60% Loans Came From NBFCs

Explained | Why Tata Is Planning To Enter The Beauty Business It Exited 23 Years Ago

RBI Imposes Rs 1.80 Crore Penalty On Punjab National Bank

Govt Approves Scheme To Reimburse Merchant Charges For Transactions Made Via UPI, RuPay Debit Card

Sensex Closes Lower For Fourth Consecutive Day, Bajaj Finance Biggest Loser, Sun Pharma Biggest Gainer

TVS Motor Company Extends Partnership With BMW Motorrad To Manufacture Electric Vehicles

Multibagger Stocks: These 5 Stocks Turned Rs 1 Lakh Investment Into Rs 1 Crore

Burger King India's Board Approves Fund-Raising Plan Worth Rs 1,500 Cr, To Rename 'Restaurant Brands Asia Limited'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Nagaland Firing: No Christmas Buntings, No Stars In Oting

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

Haiti Tragedy: 75 Killed After Gasoline Truck Explosion Engulfs Homes And Cars

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

NHAI Workers Inspect Delhi-Meerut Expressway After Farmers Vacate Protest Site After A Year

Advertisement

More from Business

Former Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari Resigns, To Join Education Venture

Former Twitter India Head Manish Maheshwari Resigns, To Join Education Venture

Paytm Share Falls More Than 13% Today. Should You Buy? Know What Analysts Say

Paytm Share Falls More Than 13% Today. Should You Buy? Know What Analysts Say

MedPlus Health IPO: Know What GMP Indicates, Brokerage Houses View, More

MedPlus Health IPO: Know What GMP Indicates, Brokerage Houses View, More

SBI Gets Board Nod To Offload Its 6% Sake In SBI Mutual Fund Via IPO

SBI Gets Board Nod To Offload Its 6% Sake In SBI Mutual Fund Via IPO

Read More from Outlook

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

UNESCO Adds West Bengal's Durga Puja To 'Intangible Cultural Heritage' List

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Durga Puja was particularly praised for its all-inclusive approach cutting across barriers of religion, gender and economic strata.

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

AAP’s 2022 Punjab Poll Campaign: Why Kejriwal’s Freebies May Fail To Create Magic

Harish Manav / As AAP is poised to head for the 2022 election without a CM face, Kejriwal's recent bout of promises of freebies and an over-bearing presence for the campaign have both drawn flak.

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Virat Kohli Is 'Tired' Of Clarifying 'Rift' With Rohit, Will Give 100 Per Cent In ODIs In South Africa

Soumitra Bose / Virat Kohli will lead India in the upcoming Test series in South Africa but Rohit Sharma will be the full-time captain in the ODIs. Rohit will not be playing in the Tests.

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Is BJP In Quandary In Ladakh After A 'Historical' Strike?

Naseer A Ganai / BJP Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal demands constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

Advertisement